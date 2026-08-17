Ten motorists were referred to the Traffic Police for further action.

13 motorists caught for cutting queues and other traffic offences at Woodlands Checkpoint during National Day weekend

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) caught thirteen motorists flouting traffic laws at Woodlands Checkpoint during the National Day long weekend between Aug 6 and Aug 10.

During that time, stepped-up enforcement operations were conducted at the checkpoint to detect and deter motorists who committed traffic offences and displayed dangerous road behaviour.

The 13 motorists had committed traffic offences such as crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, stopping in positions “likely to cause danger, obstruction or undue inconvenience”, as well as queue-cutting.

Of these, 11 vehicles were directed to make a U-turn and re-queue.

Two drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were also banned from entering Singapore after their offences.

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In total, 10 motorists were referred to the Traffic Police for further action.

ICA said it takes a serious stance against motorists who violate traffic laws or fail to comply with officers’ instructions at checkpoints, thereby compromising the safety of other motorists.

“We will not hesitate to take firm actions against them,” ICA added.

Travellers are urged to cooperate with officers, comply with traffic laws and maintain lane discipline when using the land checkpoints to create a safer and more pleasant experience for all.

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