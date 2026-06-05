The incident occurred in an Orchard Road carpark at 10pm on May 3, according to Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News.

12-year-old among seven arrested after allegedly beating up girl, 14, in Orchard Road carpark

Wong Mun Shan

The Straits Times

June 5, 2026

Seven girls, aged 12 to 17, were arrested for rioting after allegedly beating up another girl, 14, in an Orchard Road carpark.



The incident occurred at the carpark at 10pm on May 3 , according to Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times on June 4 that they received a call for help in Bedok Reservoir Road at 11.25pm that night .

The SCDF said it took one person to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Shin Min, citing the 14-year-old’s mother, reported that the girl was hospitalised for nine days following the incident.

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The victim’s mother said her daughter had went to a dinner with friends and was lured to a parking lot where she was ambushed by at least seven girls, four of whom her daughter had met online.

After fleeing the scene, the girl went to The Centrepoint shopping mall in Orchard Road, then to her grandmother’s house, and called her mother to tell her what had happened. The authorities were then called to her grandmother’s house, Shin Min reported.

A video of the incident circulating online shows the girl being kicked and punched while she lies on the ground.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

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