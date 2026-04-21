116 Kpods found in landed home at Flower Road, 21-year-old S’porean charged with trafficking

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has charged a 21-year-old Singaporean in court on April 20 for the trafficking of etomidate vaporiser pods, also known as Kpods.

A day earlier, HSA officers had searched Brandon Loke Jo Kit’s residence in Kovan, following reports of Kpods being sold in the area.

A total of 21 vaporisers and 116 pods were seized from the landed property at Flower Road as well as cash that he had allegedly gained through the sale of the Kpods.

Laboratory testing confirmed that the seized pods contained etomidate, said HSA in a press release.

Investigations are ongoing.

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Loke’s case has been adjourned to May 18.

Under the current enhanced penalties framework that took effect on Sept 1, 2025, sellers of etomidate vaporisers face two to 10 years’ imprisonment and two to five strokes of the cane.

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