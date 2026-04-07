108 Kpods seized from 18-year-old teen charged for alleged trafficking 

Goh Shao Zhi Cornelius is the second 18-year-old to be charged by HSA for alleged Kpod trafficking. PHOTO: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY SINGAPORE

An 18-year-old man was charged in court on April 6 for the alleged trafficking of etomidate vaporiser pods, also known as Kpods.

Goh Shao Zhi Cornelius had allegedly sold the pods to buyers after informing them that stock was available via messaging platform Telegram, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a press release.

HSA officers had conducted an enforcement operation at Goh’s residence on April 4 after receiving a tip-off. During the search, officers seized one vaporiser, 108 pods and one packet of duty-unpaid cigarettes. Subsequent laboratory tests revealed that the seized pods contained etomidate.

Investigations are ongoing, and the duty-unpaid cigarettes have been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Goh is the second 18-year-old to be charged by HSA for alleged Kpod trafficking after Kwek Rui An Rayern, who was charged on October 17, 2025.

Goh’s case has been adjourned to May 4.

Under the current enhanced penalties framework that took effect on September 1, 2025, those who import, sell and distribute Kpods face penalties:

For importers: three to 20 years’ imprisonment and five to 15 strokes of the cane

For sellers and distributors: two to 10 years’ imprisonment, two to five strokes of the cane

From May 1, etomidate and its analogues will be listed as Specified Psychoactive Substances under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act 1993 (TVCA).

The penalties are similar to existing drug laws.

The new law also carries heavier penalties for vape users, including fines of up to $10,000. Sellers can be handed fines of up to $200,000 and up to six years’ imprisonment.

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