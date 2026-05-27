From matchmaking to getting an engagement diamond ring back, these are the top 10 times Stomp has made a difference.

10 times Stomp made a difference: the most wholesome stories from the past 2 decades

In celebration of Stomp’s 20th anniversary, we’re bringing you a series that takes you down memory lane. Stay tuned for more stories of nostalgia, rage and outright madness – and don’t forget to vote on our site for your favourite outrageous Stomp story of all time.

While Stomp has reported its share of raucous, wacky and sometimes salacious events over the past 20 years, that’s not all that the platform and our citizen journalists are concerned about.

Behind the viral moments and heated debates were impactful and inspiring stories that brought people together, restored faith in humanity and even changed lives.

From matchmaking and finding lost pets to reuniting families and getting a diamond engagement ring back, here are 10 of the most wholesome times Stomp made a difference.

Mum of five gets back $1.9k she lost and over $15k in donations thanks to the power of Stomp

A mother of five lost $1,900 in financial aid and was left with just $0.60 in her bank account. PHOTOS: STOMPER MARINA

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After a mother of five accidentally lost $1,900 in financial aid and was left with just 60 cents in her bank account, Stomp readers quickly rallied around her family in an outpouring of support.

Stomper Marina had accidentally misplaced the cash after withdrawing it from an ATM at Ang Mo Kio on July 31, 2022.

Following Stomp’s report on her story, more than 50 donors contributed over $15,000 in cash, vouchers and groceries. A stranger also later anonymously returned the missing money.

Marina said the kindness shown by total strangers restored her faith in humanity.

Single man who spent $10,000 on dating agencies without success gets a date, thanks to Stomp

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: THE STRAITS TIMES, STOMP

After a 41-year-old security officer shared his struggles finding a partner in a Stomp report on Feb 16, 2025 — despite spending around $10,000 on dating agencies — a Stomp reader stepped in to help.

The reader arranged a blind date between the man and a 30-year-old Indonesian woman working in Singapore.

The pair met briefly on Feb 23, 2025, but there would be no second date after the woman felt he was too quiet.

Despite the unsuccessful match, the Stomper remained hopeful and asked to be introduced to other women who might be interested in getting to know him.

Single mum with 4 kids and only $200 for April has unforgettable birthday, thanks to Stomper and SPF

The mother, whose birthday wish was simply food and milk for her children, was touched by the gesture. PHOTOS: STOMPER IAN

In April 2017, Stomper Ian was delivering groceries to a single mother surviving on just $200 a month with her four children when he received unexpected help from three police officers who stepped in to help carry supplies to her home.

The mother, whose birthday wish was simply food and milk for her children, was touched by the gesture.

Ian later shared the heartwarming encounter online, praising the officers’ compassion and encouraging others to support struggling families through his community outreach efforts.

Family reunited with pet pomeranian thanks to the power of Stomp’s social media

A family was reunited with their missing pomeranian, Sniffy, just hours after Stomp shared an appeal on social media. PHOTO: STOMPER SHASIRIYA

A family was reunited with their beloved pomeranian, Sniffy, just hours after Stomp shared an appeal on social media.

The four-year-old dog had wandered out of the family’s Marsiling Rise home after a gate was accidentally left open on July 24, 2019.

Netizens later alerted Stomp that Sniffy was safe with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Owner Shasiriya said her children were devastated when he disappeared and thanked Stomp and the public for helping bring the dog home safely.

Man returned $2k worth of arcade tickets to Stomper after being caught on video

A woman was reunited with around 300,000 arcade tickets worth about $2,000 after Stomp published her appeal. PHOTO: STOMPER SHARON

A woman recovered around 300,000 arcade tickets worth about $2,000 after Stomp published her appeal.

The tickets, collected over nearly a year by Sharon and her husband, had been taken along with a paper bag from an arcade in Suntec City on Nov 6, 2018.

After CCTV footage was shared online, the man involved contacted Sharon and returned the tickets the same day the report was published. Sharon was grateful to social media users and the arcade management for their help.

Woman who cried and prayed for parrot’s return reunited with it after Stomp report

After recognising Xiao Qing in the article, she contacted Stomp and later retrieved him from Stomper Nikole. PHOTOS: MS LUO

A woman was reunited with her missing parrot, Xiao Qing, on April 17, 2018, after recognising the bird in a Stomp article.

The report featured a parrot that had turned up in Stomper Nikole’s home in Joo Chiat.

Ms Luo said she had been “worried sick” since Xiao Qing flew away from its cage days earlier.

After Stomp connected both parties, the parrot — which had been cared for by Stomper Nikole — was safely returned. Both women expressed gratitude that the lost-and-found story had a happy ending.

Uber Eats guy who stole parcel apologises, pays owner $350 after Stomp report

An Uber Eats deliveryman who was caught on CCTV stealing a condo resident’s parcel. PHOTO: STOMPER BINARY0018

An Uber Eats deliveryman who was caught on CCTV stealing a condo resident’s parcel in Feb 2018, later contacted Stomp to apologise and express remorse after seeing himself featured online.

He compensated the resident $350 — more than the value of the stolen beauty products — and wrote a heartfelt apology letter.

The resident agreed to withdraw her police report after receiving full restitution.

Kind Stomper returns woman her lost purse with the help of Stomp — and realises that they’re neighbours

Feeling grateful, Hong Choo gifted Alex and the Stomp team banana cakes from Hong Kong. STOMP PHOTO

After Stomper Alex found a lost purse near Pasir Ris MRT station on Oct 26, 2016, he turned to Stomp’s social media platforms to trace its owner.

It’s owner’s sister later spotted the post and alerted her.

When Alex met Hong Choo at Stomp’s office to return the purse, the pair were surprised to discover they were neighbours living in the same block.

A grateful Hong Choo later gifted Alex and the Stomp team banana cakes from Hong Kong.

Pregnant woman injured in Yishun accident cries while thanking 12-year-old boy who helped her

A 12-year-old boy praised for helping at a Yishun traffic accident has met the pregnant driver he assisted for the first time STOMP PHOTOS

A 12-year-old boy praised for helping victims at a Yishun traffic accident later met the pregnant driver he had comforted during the ordeal.

Ashvin Gunasegaran had rushed to assist after a two-car collision on May 31, 2016, and stayed until help arrived. His actions went viral and earned him a Public Spiritedness award from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

When he later met the pregnant driver, Ms Jocelyn Yu, on June 11, she thanked him for asking a simple but comforting question during the frightening incident: “Are you okay?”

It made her realise that she was not alone and she felt much braver, she said.

Woman who lost diamond ring gets it back from kind netizen after Stomp report — and thanks her in amazing way

The owner later contacted Stomp after seeing the report and verified her claim with proof of purchase. STOMP PHOTOS

A woman was reunited with her lost engagement ring after Stomp helped connect her with the netizen who found it on the MRT.

The ring had been discovered by Jeslyn Tan, who posted about it on Facebook on July 20, 2016.

The owner later contacted Stomp after seeing the report and verified her claim with proof of purchase.

The item was returned after both parties met at Stomp’s office, where the grateful owner also presented Jeslyn with gifts to thank her for her honesty.

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