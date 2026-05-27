Here are the moments that will make you go “aww”.

10 heartwarming reunions made possible by Stomp that will make you go ‘aww’

In celebration of Stomp’s 20th anniversary, we’re bringing you a series that takes you down memory lane. Stay tuned for more stories of nostalgia, rage and outright madness – and don’t forget to vote on our site for your favourite outrageous Stomp story of all time.

Stomp is often known for its outrageous headlines, bizarre incidents and viral moments — but over the past 20 years, it has also helped reconnect people in unexpected ways.

Through the power of Stompers, social media and a little internet magic, long-lost friends, classmates, siblings and even former teachers managed to find one another again after years — sometimes decades — apart.

Here are 10 heartwarming reunions made possible thanks to Stomp.

Long-lost childhood friends reunite after 50 years thanks to Stomp: ‘It’s really unbelievable’

The appeal was successful within just one day. PHOTO: STOMP

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With only a few memories of his childhood friend — whom he knew as Soon Kia — Mr Tan Lian Huat’s niece wrote to Stomp, appealing for Soon Kia’s information.

Within a day, Soon Kia’s sister responded, and the two men were swiftly reunited over a heartwarming dinner.

According to the pair’s family members, conversation flowed easily between the two men. “Seeing them reunite after 50 years was honestly so heartwarming,” said Soon Kia’s sister Juliet, adding that the pair spoke as though no time had passed.

Stomper finds Montfort Junior School teachers he last saw 30 years ago after Stomp report

The Stomper said meeting both teachers in person after 30 years was a profoundly emotional moment. PHOTO: STOMP

A Monfort Junior School alumnus who turned to Stomp hoping to find three teachers — whom he had not seen in three decades — eventually reunited with all of them within five months of his initial Stomp appeal.

One of his teachers, who had since moved to Malaysia, stumbled upon the Stomp article and reached out. The other two remaining teachers were found thanks to a local podcast, Talk Folks.

The Stomper, who attended the school in 1993, later described the reunion as “closing a meaningful chapter”, and thanked Stomp for posting the original article that sparked the search.

Man thanks Stomp for emotional reunion with Guillemard Road English School teacher after 51 years

The Stomper had previously tried seeking the MOE Heritage Centre’s help for a full name list of class 6A (1973) but to no avail. PHOTO: STOMP

Stomper Liew Eng approached Stomp in Oct 2023, seeking help to locate his long-lost classmates and teacher, Ms Florence Hong, from the now-defunct Guillemard Road English School (GRES).

Then 62 years old, Liew Eng wanted to catch up and celebrate the 50th anniversary of his Primary School Leaving Examination.

By January 2024, the reunion had become reality. Liew Eng said 10 people, including Ms Hong, were found, and seven of them met up with her for a reunion lunch.

Liew Eng expressed hope that he would reunite with more classmates. “How we wish they will get to read this and the previous Stomp article, come forward swiftly and make our reunion even more successful than the 25 per cent achieved thus far,” he said.

Woman googles her own name, unexpectedly reunites with ex-classmates from 45 years ago

The Stomper said he was unable to find her on Facebook, but the other female classmates he reconnected with had been asking about her. PHOTO: STOMP

After 45 years, Stomper Eddie reunited with his former Buona Vista Secondary School classmate Loke Wai Ching in May 2023.

Eddie had submitted his appeal to Stomp in August the previous year as he had reconnected with most of his classmates, but said Ms Loke was “nowhere to be found”.

On her part, Ms Loke had only found out about Eddie’s appeal after Googling her own name and finding the original Stomp article. “It has been 45 years since we last met and 45 years later, it seemed like our lives have linked up together again,” mused Eddie.

Woman finds closure with kin of first love after his death, his family unaware of marriage and divorce

Stomper JC said she found much-needed closure after being connected to Meng’s family. PHOTO: STOMP

Who can forget their first love? Certainly not Stomper JC, who reached out to Stomp in August 2023 to help find her first love, Meng, whom she had not spoken to since 1983.

They had met in Singapore in 1975, married in the US some years later, then finalised their divorce in 1981. JC remarried and moved to the States. A visit to Singapore brought back memories of Meng, but a Google search soon revealed that he had died.

Heartbroken, she reached out to Stomp to help her find his relatives and friends so she could seek closure.

JC was soon connected with Meng’s niece, allowing her and her husband to meet his extended family in Singapore.

Long-lost brothers reunited after 50 years: ‘Thank you Stomp for helping us’

One of the brothers could not make it, but the rest were all smiles. PHOTO: STOMP

A group of brothers reunited with their long-lost sibling after nearly five decades. Stomper Alan contacted Stomp with his appeal in early August 2022, stating that he did not know why his younger brother, Steven, had left the family home.

Steven’s son, who saw the appeal on Stomp’s Instagram, told his father that his brothers were looking for him.

They later reunited over dinner in late August and committed to staying in contact from then on. “It was wonderful to meet him in person because he shared his life with us and how he struggled to survive,” Alan said.

Stomp reunites descendants of WWII Scottish army officer and S’porean Malay wife

Stomper Syahied’s great-grandfather was a Scottish officer in the British Army who married a Malay woman. PHOTO: STOMP

After years of failed attempts to reconnect with his father’s side of the family, Stomper Syahied, whose great-grandfather was a Scottish officer in the British Army, finally found them through Stomp.

The morning after Stomp published his appeal online, a woman named Faridah — who was based in Kuala Lumpur — responded.

Stomp facilitated the reunion, which happened within two days. About 30 people across both sides of Syahied’s family gathered at the SPH office, exchanging hugs, tears and kisses during an emotional two-hour reunion.

The family expressed hopes that they would stay in contact in the future.

Stomp reunites passenger with Strides Premier cabby who drove him from JB to CGH — and they hug

Strides Premier said it was proud of Mr Ng for going the extra mile. PHOTO: STOMP

Alexxus, a 50-year-old man who lives in Johor Bahru, was suddenly struck by an unfamiliar condition that caused both his knees to swell severely.

Unable to stand or walk properly, he took a licensed cross-border taxi operated by Strides Premier directly to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

The cab driver, Mr Ng Ching Boon, went above and beyond his duties, staying calm while wheeling Alexxus to the emergency department.

Stomp later helped to reunite the pair and presented Mr Ng with a Stomp Goody Bag. “To me, I didn’t do anything big,” he said humbly. “It’s a small thing.”

Found: Elderly man ‘over the moon’ to reconnect with long-lost friend after Stomp report

Ivan’s father-in-law was happy to be reconnected with a friend he had been thinking about for some years. PHOTO: STOMP

Two former Jurong Shipyard colleagues who lost touch in 1985 managed to find each other again decades later thanks to Stomp.

The search began after Stomper Ivan made the appeal on behalf of his father-in-law on July 8, 2022. The elderly man had been looking for one Lim Kah Seng.

Just a day later, Mr Lim’s son recognised the photo of his father and came forward. Both men were reportedly delighted to have been reunited, and planned to meet in-person later that year.

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