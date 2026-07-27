One lucky punter bags entire $5.9 million Toto jackpot with QuickPick System 7 entry

One lucky punter has won the entire $5,900,838 Group 1 Toto jackpot in the July 27 draw.

The winning numbers were 22, 23, 30, 36, 44 and 48, with the additional number 28.

According to Singapore Pools, the sole Group 1 winner bought a QuickPick System 7 entry through the Singapore Pools Account Betting Service.

Four winning shares took home the Group 2 prize of $156,797 each.

Details of other Toto prize winners

There were also:

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241 Group 3 winners, each receiving $1,790

611 Group 4 winners, each receiving $385

12,154 Group 5 winners, each receiving $50

16,502 Group 6 winners, each receiving $25

219,617 Group 7 winners, each receiving $10

Among the Group 2 winners, one bought a QuickPick System 8 entry at NTUC FairPrice Paya Lebar Quarter, while another purchased a QuickPick System 7 entry through the Singapore Pools Account Betting Service.

The remaining two Group 2 winning shares came from iTOTO System 12 entries, which generated multiple winning tickets from bets placed at various Singapore Pools branches and retail outlets.

Winning tickets must be claimed by Jan 23, 2027. Any prizes not claimed by then will be channelled to donations and grants managed by the Tote Board.

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