$1 million refund for DNA Brands customers after unfair sales, pressure tactics

DNA Brands operates beauty and wellness outlets under names including The Mineral Boutique, Beautique (pictured), SAE-REN, Jingran, Harmonix, Allura and Comfeet.

Lok Jian Wen

The Straits Times

July 30, 2026

Singapore’s consumer regulator has secured refunds of up to $1 million for customers who purchased products from a beauty and wellness operator that was found to have committed unfair sales practices.

The operator, DNA Brands, has also committed to cease such practices, put in place stronger compliance measures and impose formal disciplinary action against similar misconduct, said the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) on July 30.

DNA Brands operates beauty and wellness outlets under names including The Mineral Boutique, Beautique, SAE-REN, Jingran, Harmonix, Allura and Comfeet.

Consumers who purchased products or services from DNA Brands outlets from Jan 1, 2023, and experienced undue pressure or aggravating circumstances during their purchases may be eligible for a refund, said CCS.

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Investigations into the chain’s practices revealed that an area manager and certain staff members at DNA Brands had been using a coordinated set of pressure tactics to induce consumers into making purchases they did not intend to make.

Some staff would apply facial masks on customers to keep them in their rooms after their treatments had ended to trap them for sales pitches until they gave in, said CCS.

Others would ask customers how many credit cards they owned to assess their spending capacity, or even ask elderly consumers about CPF balances to pay for beauty packages.

CCS’ investigations found that the company’s directors had not participated in or instructed the pressuring practices, with the chain also committing to impose formal disciplinary action against future misconduct.

DNA Brands has dismissed or suspended the offending staff and barred them from earning sales commissions, said CCS. DNA-linked outlets will also prominently display a 14-day refund policy for customers at their premises.

Refunds to be administered by CASE

DNA Brands said in a statement on July 30 that certain employees engaged in conduct that fell short of the standards expected within the organisation.

The company has since enhanced its compliance framework, strengthened staff training, and introduced additional consumer protection measures across its operations.

It is committed to ensuring eligible consumers are treated fairly and promptly through the refund process.

The beauty and wellness chain will deposit up to $1 million with an independent escrow agent to fund refunds for eligible consumers, with refund amounts varying based on each case’s individual circumstances and administered by the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE).

Affected consumers may contact CASE to check their eligibility for a refund and submit a claim via:

a hotline: 6277-5100 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm) or

the CASE complaint submission site.

Supporting documents – including receipts, bank statements or other transaction proof and messages with DNA Brands staff – may be required to process refunds.

A $38.15 administrative fee is payable to process the claim. The fee will be refunded to successful claimants.

At least 53 complaints against DNA brands were received by CASE between August 2024 and October 2025, involving more than $980,000 in disputed transactions.

CASE said in October that at least 40 per cent of the complainants were aged 60 and above. One consumer was charged an eye-watering sum of $370,000.

The seriousness of the complaints led to CASE referring the matter to CCS for investigations.

Complaints received against its beauty salons pertain to outlets in Ang Mo Kio, Orchard Plaza, The Centrepoint and Toa Payoh.

CASE president Melvin Yong welcomed the enforcement action taken against DNA Brands’ over the unfair sales practices. He added that the majority of complaints have been resolved, but the findings were deeply concerning.

“Consumers should never be made to feel trapped or pressured into spending money they did not intend to part with, and no one should ever feel that their retirement savings are at risk during a visit to a beauty salon,” said Alvin Koh, chief executive of CCS.

“Businesses must know that exploiting consumers through pressure tactics carries real consequences.”

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