Both incidents happened within the span of two days.

1 dead, another prevented from falling at same Bedok HDB block over 2 consecutive days

A 69-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of a Bedok HDB block , just a day before a 72-year-old woman was stopped from falling from a ledge at the same block.

A reader alerted Shin Min Daily News to a large number of police officers at Block 219B Bedok Central on Nov 11 and 12.

When reporters visited the block on Nov 13 , 72-year-old resident Ms Chen (transliterated) said she witnessed the officers gathered downstairs at about 7am on Nov 11.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

“I heard that someone had fallen from the 12th floor, but I’m not sure what exactly happened,” she said.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

She encountered police officers patrolling the area again the following morning. The floor of the lift lobby was also covered in blood .

“From what I understand, residents managed to stop the person the next day. Thankfully, she did not fall,” she said.

Resident stops woman in time

Reporters subsequently spoke to a resident in his 40s, Mr Lai (transliterated) , who had intervened to stop the woman.

He said he had heard noises coming from the corridor outside his flat at about 7am on Nov 12 . Looking out, he was shocked to witness a woman in a potentially life-threatening situation.

He immediately shouted at her to stop.

“She was about 1.6m tall, and both her hands were already on the ledge, with half her body leaning out. She must have been startled when she heard me shouting, and climbed back in.

“She then took the lift downstairs, and I immediately called the police,” he said.

Lai believed the woman had already sustained injuries to her limbs , as she left a trail of blood behind her.

He added that he had not seen the woman in the neighbourhood before and suspected that she did not live in the block.

“I heard that the police managed to locate her shortly after arriving,” he added.

It was observed that there was a trail of blood measuring about 30m at the lift lobby on the ground floor.

Another female resident, who declined to be named, said she had lived in the neighbourhood for 15 years and had not encountered similar incidents.

1 dead, another injured

For the first incident on Nov 11, police told Stomp that they received a call for assistance at the block at about 5.20am that day.

A 69-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Preliminary investigations ruled out foul play , and police investigations are ongoing.

In the second incident, police received a call for assistance at the same block at about 7.25am on Nov 12.

A 72-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital and was subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

In a separate statement, the SCDF said that the woman was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

SCDF said in its statement that they received a call for assistance at a neighbouring block — Block 219A Bedok Central.

Helplines

Mental well-being

National helpline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Tinkle Friend (for primary school-age children): 1800-2744-788

Counselling

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293

Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

SheCares@SCWO: 8001-01-4616 (call) / 6571-4400 (via WhatsApp), 9am - 9pm

Online resources

mindline.sg/fsmh

eC2.sg

chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)

Anti-violence and abuse

National Anti-Violence & Sexual Harassment Helpline: 1800-777-0000 (24 hours)

Aware Helpline: 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

Care Corner Project StART: 6476 1482 (weekdays 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm; except public holidays)

Touch Family Support: 6317 9998

Home’s hotline for domestic workers: 9787-3122

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.