Online reactions to the announcement showed strong support for caning as part of MOE’s disciplinary measures. PHOTOS: ST FILE, LIANHE ZAOBAO

Why only boys? Parents divided over caning rules in S’pore schools

Some parents have questioned why caning in Singapore schools applies only to boys, after the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced plans to standardise disciplinary measures across schools.

A former teacher, Ms Tan, was among those who raised concerns after learning that the punishment cannot be administered to female students.

“Why should there be a disparity?” she asked.

MOE said on April 15 that all schools in Singapore will be required to adopt standardised disciplinary measures to combat bullying by 2027 . These include caning and suspension, with caning reserved for male students in upper primary levels and above.

Schools currently have some leeway in handling such cases, but the new mandate aims to ensure greater consistency across the board.

Online reactions to the announcement showed strong support for caning as part of disciplinary measures for offences such as bullying, cheating, gambling, vaping, fighting and drug abuse.

However, some also questioned why caning is restricted to boys. In an April 15 Reddit thread that has more than 130 comments, several users argued that girl-on-girl bullying is “often worse” than boy-on-boy bullying .

“Only boys can do wrong,” one wrote sarcastically, while another said that excluding girls from caning sends the message that women are “weaker”.

Stomp has reached out to MOE for comment.

‘Discipline should be based on actions, not gender’

Ms Tan, who is in her 50s and a mother of two daughters, told Stomp she supports tougher measures to tackle bullying in schools, and believes caning should apply to both boys and girls.

She stressed that discipline should be based on a child’s actions, not their gender, adding that girls should not expect lighter punishment, which boys may see as unfair.

“Why do people think that boys can take caning and girls can’t?” she asked.

She also pointed to non-physical forms of bullying such as emotional and cyberbullying, saying their effects can be as severe, if not worse, than physical bullying, and that girls are equally capable of such behaviour.

Having used physical punishment on her daughters, Ms Tan said she stands by it as an effective way of addressing serious issues “permanently”.

However, she emphasised that caning should be a “necessary last resort” after other measures, such as counselling, have been exhausted.

Mr Toh, a retiree in his 60s, said he feels girls should also be caned for certain offences, particularly those involving violence.

He added that unequal consequences may signal to female students that they can get away with the same behaviour.

However, the father of three — two sons and a daughter — said it is traditionally “not wrong” to offer greater protection to women and girls, citing a higher tendency among males to commit such offences.

He also noted that he inflicted slightly harsher physical punishment on his sons than on his daughter.

When it comes to discipline in schools, Mr Toh said parents should not interfere, as it could make it harder for schools to manage such situations.

Ms Tan echoed a similar view, pointing to the differences between school and home settings, and said parents should respect schools’ decisions, as rules differ in each context.

“If you don’t (respect the school’s decisions), then maybe you should homeschool your kid,” she said.

She added that she trusts schools to have processes in place to ensure such measures are carried out with careful consideration.

‘Backward, genderist and misinformed’

On the other hand, some parents strongly oppose caning altogether.

A mother of two young children, who declined to be named, told Stomp she strongly disagrees with corporal punishment, regardless of gender.

She described MOE’s new measures as “disappointing”, adding that the way parents and schools discipline children needs to change.

“The idea that we need to cane our boys to improve their behaviour is incredibly backward, genderist and misinformed,” she said.

She added that inflicting pain does little to help children who have made poor choices, and at best offers only a temporary fix.

“They are using (caning) as a form of deterrence and fear, to bend children to their will,” she said.

While she acknowledged that parents may choose whether to use physical punishment at home, she stressed that it is “definitely not okay” for someone else — schools or teachers — to “decide that they have the power to enforce corporal punishment on students”.

Parenting expert Kelly Tay, who goes by @juicy.parenting on social media, also voiced her concerns in a video posted on April 16 titled, “SG is getting bullying all wrong” .

She criticised MOE’s move to standardise caning, saying it “makes no sense” as it teaches children that violence is an acceptable way to resolve problems.

“We are literally modelling the exact behaviour we are trying to stop,” she said.

She also pointed to a “gender double standard”, noting that girls cannot be caned in Singapore schools, “but it’s cool for boys”.

In Singapore, only male students may be subjected to caning , with penalties ranging from one to three strokes on the palms or buttocks over clothing.

Even in the case of judicial caning , female offenders, as well as men over the age of 50, are exempt.

Stomp has reached out to Ms Tay for comment.

‘Physical punishment triggers a child’s stress response’: EveryChild.SG

Speaking to Stomp, Aarathi Arumugam, COO of child wellbeing movement EveryChild.SG, said that while the organisation understands MOE’s push for a stronger and more consistent approach to bullying, it does not believe caning supports the goal of ensuring every child feels safe in schools.

She said neither boys nor girls should be caned, citing research showing that corporal punishment can cause psychological harm regardless of gender.

“The idea that boys can ‘handle it’ better because they may be physically stronger misses the point,” she said, adding that such punishment can trigger a child’s “fight or flight” stress response.

She noted that children who hurt others are often themselves hurt first.

While this does not excuse bullying, she said “restorative practices” — such as counselling and behaviour coaching — are more effective in the long term than physical punishment, which may only temporarily deter behaviour.

“Children are less likely to feel the urge to bully others when they feel safe, seen, wanted, and included in their school community.”

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