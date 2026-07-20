Readers Stomp spoke to pointed out that safety concerns over the yellow tactile markings are not new.

Many pedestrians still wary of yellow tactile tiles due to safety concerns, though necessary for accessibility

The yellow tactile tiles found at pedestrian crossings across Singapore are meant to make public spaces safer and more accessible for visually impaired pedestrians.

But in recent weeks, they have also become the subject of renewed public concern after a former Singapore Airlines stewardess died following an ankle injury sustained in a fall on wet tactile paving.

While her death was later linked to blood clots that developed after surgery, the incident prompted many members of the public to share their own experiences of slipping on the yellow tiles.

According to many who commented on Stomp’s social media posts following the woman’s death, the issue is not new.

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‘One moment I was walking, next thing I flew into the air’

Gauri Bee, 57, said she slipped on tactile paving near Great World City on a sunny day in December 2023. The housewife fell heavily on her knee and later discovered that she had fractured her left big toe.

Housewife Gauri Bee alleged that she slipped and fell at this specific part of the yellow tactile paving near Great World City in 2023. PHOTOS COURTESY OF GAURI BEE

It took her more than six months to recover.

“After that awful experience, I just try to avoid those tiles completely,” she said.

The 57-year-old suffered from a fractured left big toe and abrasions following her fall. PHOTOS COURTESY OF GAURI BEE

Civil servant Jerome Yao said his daughter slipped and fell on the markings at the junction of Jalan Seh Chuan and Lorong Kilat on June 24.

He clarified that it had been raining heavily earlier in the day, though it had thinned to a light drizzle when his daughter fell.

She was not seriously injured, but Yao said he had also nearly slipped on the tiles several times himself, after rain near Bukit Batok Central.

Civil servent Jerome Yao shared that his daughter had fallen at the junction of Jalan Seh Chuan and Lorong Kilat in June. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old entrepreneur who wanted to be known as Ting Ting said her domestic helper, Mali, slipped on tactile paving at Pari Dedap Walk in December 2025.

Ting Ting emphasised that her helper had been wearing a pair of slippers that were in good condition.

Mali — then 50 years of age — was not injured, but smashed the phone she was holding as she used her hand to break her fall.

“It was not usable and I had to purchase a new phone,” the entrepreneur added.

Ting Ting, a 60-year-old entrepreneur, said that her helper had been wearing FitFlop slippers in good condition when she fell on the markings at Pari Dedap Walk. PHOTOS COURTESY OF TING TING

Stomp’s online poll of 1,261 respondents also revealed that 67% of people have fallen — or came close to falling — on these tactile pavings before. Only a minority (23%) reported not slipping on the tactile indicators.

Stomp’s online poll revealed that a majority of people have fallen, or came close to falling, on yellow tactile pavings. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

Designed for accessibility

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) told Stomp on July 16 that the tactile paving has been installed at pedestrian crossings since 2010 to guide visually impaired pedestrians and that the tiles comply with international standards for skid resistance, including in wet conditions.

In an article posted in January 2025, the LTA said: “Tactile tiles remind pedestrians, especially those with visual impairments, to stay vigilant while using kerbless crossings.”

In response to feedback in 2023, the agency said it was working with the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH) to explore improvements to the layout of tactile tiles, as well as alternative materials that could improve skid resistance and durability.

Since April 2024, LTA has also been implementing a new layout developed with social service agencies including the SAVH and Guide Dogs Association.

In a media release, LTA said the new design features a 300mm gap between tactile tiles, which would reduce the risk of slips during wet conditions while still providing sufficient guidance for visually impaired pedestrians.

New tiles to be progressively rolled out

In its response to Stomp on July 16, LTA also confirmed it has begun a four-year upgrading programme to install new tactile pavement tiles with improved durability and skid resistance across Singapore.

The programme will be carried out progressively over the next four years.

The tiles at the location where the former SIA stewardess fell had been installed in June 2025. LTA said it inspected them and found them to be “unimpaired”.

The authority has also expressed condolences to the woman’s family.

Stomp understands that these new tiles have already been installed at various locations in Singapore, including Woodlands Road, Hougang Avenue 2, Victoria Street, New Bridge Road, Serangoon Road and Bukit Batok East Avenue 6.

When told about these new tiles, 57-year-old housewife Gauri — who had once slipped on the yellow tactile paving — pointed out that it would take time to change all of the tiles.

“Meanwhile, I just avoid stepping on these tiles which are all over.

“We’ll see when it happens.”

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