Higher pay, less burnout: The teachers ditching private preschools for MOE Kindergartens

Concerns over pay and workload in private preschools have persisted for years. PHOTOS: ST FILE, LIANHE ZAOBAO

For Ms Lee, an early childhood educator, the decision to leave the private sector for a Ministry of Education Kindergarten (MK) came down to four things: better pay, stronger benefits, greater professional recognition, and a more structured career progression.

After more than a decade in the private sector, the 30-year-old teacher, who only wished to be identified by her surname, said that since joining an MK in 2023, the higher and more stable pay has been a “huge advantage”, especially now that she has started a family.

Ms Lee is among the scores of teachers who have left the private sector in recent years.

While the exact numbers are unknown — queries to the Ministry of Education (MOE), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and private preschool operators on turnover rates went unanswered — private preschools and parents alike are feeling the effects.

The exodus looks set to continue with last month’s announcement by MOE that about 36,000 educators will see a two to nine per cent rise in their monthly salaries from Oct 1 , to maintain competitiveness and support the recruitment and retention of educators.

Teachers at government-supported preschools such as PCF Sparkletots and My First Skool have also seen their salaries increase by 10 to 30 per cent in the past few years. Estimated monthly salaries for educators in these preschools now range between $2,600 and $5,800, as of 2024 .

A mother of two, who wished to remain anonymous, said she considers herself “quite lucky” that only a few of her children’s teachers at a private preschool have left mid-year over the past few years.

She noted that another branch of the same preschool had seen a much higher turnover since 2023.

Having had one child experience teachers leaving midway through the school year, she said it was “quite unsettling”, adding that children at such a young age rely heavily on stable adult figures.

“Each time they build trust and familiarity with a teacher, that relationship is suddenly disrupted,” she said.

Repeated changes, she noted, can create uncertainty, anxiety and even hesitation in children to connect with new teachers, knowing the relationship may be short-lived.

Another mother, who wished to be known as Lauren, said her four-year-old daughter has had a different form teacher each year since 2023, including one who left midway this year.

While transitions have been smooth, the 39-year-old educator said the pattern raise concerns. “As parents, we question the consistency in care and teaching,” she said.

She added that it has not been easy on her daughter. “The previous teacher was her favourite, and she was quite upset when she left. We’ve had to help her adjust each time.”

“There’s a sense of loss, not just for her but for us as well.”

Lauren added that building trust is difficult with little continuity. “We try our best to work closely with the teachers, but it becomes difficult when they keep changing.”

A salary almost 30 per cent higher

According to Ms Lee, teaching roles at MKs typically offer base salaries that are 15 to 25 per cent higher than those at private centres for educators with comparable qualifications, although this depends on certifications and years of service.

The starting monthly salary for a teaching role at an MK ranges from $3,250 to $5,200 , according to MOE’s website.

Ms Lee added that her total annual package is now “significantly more robust” than in private centres, coming in at almost a third higher, thanks to 13th-month and performance bonuses – benefits not always available at private centres.

Every year, civil servants – including MOE educators – receive a mid- and end-year bonus under the AVC. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) defines such variable payments as incentives to boost productivity or reward contributions .

In November 2025, all civil servants were reported to have received a total of 1.7 months’ worth of full-year AVC .

‘Unsustainable’ pay progression, burnout

Concerns over pay and workload in private preschools have persisted for years.

A former preschool teacher, who only wished to be known as Ms Tan, told Stomp that she worked in a private centre for three and a half years. In that time, her monthly salary increased from roughly $2,500 in 2022 to $3,000 in 2025.

“I considered switching to an MK as I kept hearing that their pay and bonuses are great. But I decided to leave the early childhood industry (in 2025) instead,” she said, citing her heavy workload, long hours, and ultimately burnout.

“As preschool teachers in childcare, there’s also a lot of physical labour throughout the day — we have to change diapers, shower the children and put them to sleep. It was exhausting,” she said.

Ms Tan, who is now studying, added that it was unfair that only MOE and government-supported preschool teachers receive consistent pay increments and larger bonuses. “What about the teachers in private centres?”

A better work-life balance

Having worked in both private centres and an MK, Ms Lee said that, in addition to offering lower salaries, private preschools often require longer hours, heavy administrative work and frequent event planning. She often had to bring work home due to insufficient time during working hours to prepare lessons and activities.

She likened managing children and parents in private centres to working in a “high-touch boutique service”, where teachers must accommodate a wide range of expectations and provide more personalised attention to both children and their families.

At her current MK, she said there is a better work-life balance, with structured school hours and an emphasis on quality over quantity that allows for more meaningful interactions with the children.

With working hours typically from 7am to about 4pm, Ms Lee — who now has an infant son — said the additional time has been “invaluable” for caring for her child and managing household responsibilities.

While administrative processes and documentation at MKs are more rigorous and require greater precision, Ms Lee said the work feels more meaningful. In contrast, her time in the private sector left her mentally and physically drained.

A 29-year-old preschool educator who moved to an MK in 2024 after five years in a private centre, and wished to be known only as Ms K, echoed similar sentiments.

She said she had been “pretty confident” in the public sector’s structure and was ready for a change, adding that she has no regrets about the move, citing better pay, regular increments and improved work-life balance.

Salary gap reflects retention issues, overall value of sector

Seeing many veteran teachers make similar transitions, Ms Lee said this reflects a growing push among educators for greater sustainability and professionalism, signalling a maturing early childhood sector with higher standards.

A private preschool educator of 11 years, who wished to be known only as Ms L, told Stomp there is “definitely a gap” in salaries compared with MKs or government-supported schools.

The 40-year-old has observed “quite a number” of teachers move to MKs or leave the sector entirely. She has remained in the private sector due to the comfort, routine, and greater flexibility in curriculum planning.

Still, MKs and other schools have at times seemed “tempting”, especially when her pay did not feel aligned with her workload.

Ms L added that when experienced educators leave, it takes time for newer teachers to reach the same level. “I think it highlights a bigger issue about retention and how we value early childhood professionals in general.”

Pay levels can vary across operators: ECDA

Acknowledging that pay levels can vary across operators, an ECDA spokesperson told Stomp that a diverse preschool ecosystem is needed to meet different needs, and that movement of educators across centres reflects a dynamic and evolving sector.

The spokesperson added that government-supported preschools are required to meet high professional standards and offer salaries commensurate with educators’ skills and responsibilities.

ECDA also supports the professional growth and progression of early childhood educators across both government- and non-government-supported preschools through various development initiatives.

In response to queries from Stomp, an MOE spokesperson added that the ministry regularly reviews MK educators’ salaries to keep overall compensation competitive, as part of efforts to attract and retain educators to provide quality education.

However, a mother of two who spoke to Stomp earlier — and wished to remain anonymous — said the preschool sector is “possibly one of the toughest teaching jobs”, compared to primary school and beyond.

She noted that retaining educators is challenging, adding that teachers are “basically a nanny and a teacher at the same time”.

“Centres really need to do more to keep the good teachers around,” she said.

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