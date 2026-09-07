Cheaper childcare fees, more S’pore babies? Parents and DINKs say ‘much bigger’ issues hold them back

A mother said childcare fees are only one expense among many.

When it was announced that childcare fees would be cut by more than half by 2030, Neo said the move would not convince her to have more children.

The 40-year-old marketing manager, who is a mother of one, said childcare fees are only one expense among many. It is not the biggest consideration for her when it comes to family planning.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced several new measures to support families at the National Day Rally on Aug 23, including plans to cut full-day childcare fees at government-supported preschools to $150 a month by 2030.

These fee reductions are part of the Government’s broader efforts to ensure quality, affordable preschool education is within every family’s budget.

The fees will be gradually reduced from 2028, with the authorities aiming to reach the target levels by 2030.

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All families will eventually be eligible for full childcare and infant care subsidies, regardless of the applicant’s working status.

Currently, full subsidies of up to $767 for childcare and $1,310 for infant care are available only to families whose main subsidy applicants are working.

A Stomp poll asked readers if paying $150 a month for childcare would make them more likely to have a child or another child. STOMP PHOTO

33 per cent of respondents not swayed by reduced childcare fees

A Stomp poll found that 33 per cent of 1,057 respondents said paying $150 a month for childcare would not make them more likely to have a child or another child, as cost is not the deciding factor.

Another 30 per cent said they do not plan to have children or more children.

Meanwhile, 23 per cent were on the fence but said other factors mattered more, while 15 per cent said the reduced childcare costs would definitely make them more likely to have a child or another child.

Other considerations ‘much bigger’ than childcare fees

Neo told Stomp that the fee cut would not convince her to have more children, as it is only one expense among many. To her, saving a few hundred dollars a month during the preschool years would not “fundamentally change” anything.

“Having another child is a long-term commitment of time, energy, finances and lifestyle for the next 20 years or more,” she said.

Neo had chosen early on to send her child to a private preschool that costs about $2,000 a month, which she acknowledges is significantly higher than the fees of an anchor operator preschool. She said it was a “personal choice” based on what she felt suited her child best.

While parents like her who have only one child may be financially comfortable, she said the decision not to have more children may come down to whether they have the “bandwidth” to raise another child.

“When we had our child, we gave him the best that we could, not just financially, but also our time, attention and energy,” said Neo.

“So when we think about having a second child, one of the biggest questions is, can we give the second child the same?”

Neo added that childcare fees are also “quite far down” her list when she thinks about having another child, explaining that there are other “much bigger” considerations.

She noted that affordable childcare fees are important and would make a “meaningful difference” to many families, but said what parents in Singapore need is more time and support.

“If we really want to understand why some parents stop at one, we have to look beyond whether they can afford childcare,” said Neo.

Reduced fees would ‘go a long way’

A mother of three who only wished to be known as Nura, said while she does not plan to have more children, the new reduced fees would “go a long way”.

The 35-year-old marketing executive said the reduced fees would mean she would not need to top up her preschoolers’ Child Development Accounts (CDAs) "as much” to receive the Government’s dollar-for-dollar matching.

The accounts could also later be used for other expenses such as medical bills at approved institutions, without fear of the money “running out”.

Currently, Nura pays about $270 a month per child and tops up about $150 in cash per child into their CDAs.

She added that if the childcare fees had fallen to $150 early on, she might have had her children closer together so their age gaps would not be as wide.

Beyond childcare costs, however, she said there are other factors that hold her back from having more children such as having sufficient quality time for each child.

“I feel stretched thin as it is, and I want to be able to be there meaningfully for each child while juggling work commitments,” she said.

One thing Nura believes should change is workplace culture.

She pointed to the stigma surrounding parents in the workplace, where the fast-paced environment can leave them feeling unaccomplished when they are unable to fulfill their work duties because of childcare responsibilities.

One solution she believes should be implemented is more flexible work-from-home arrangements. She feels employees should not have to explain or justify their need for flexibility if deadlines can still be met.

“We should be allowed to take some time out of our day to tend to a child’s doctor’s appointment or school event while being trusted to come back online to complete our work,” she said.

Overall costs of having children ‘one of the biggest barriers’: DINK

Speaking to Stomp, Anna, who is in a dual-income, no-kids (DINK) household, said that while reducing childcare fees is a good move, it does not make having children any more appealing to her.

Like Neo, the 30-year-old also pointed out that childcare fees are only one expense among many.

The healthcare communications professional stressed that the costs of having children begin from pregnancy, and addressing these expenses more broadly would have a greater impact.

Even in a dual-income household, Anna said one of the major factors holding her back is financial stability, given the rising cost of living and concerns about whether she could comfortably support a child’s many expenses.

The overall cost of having a child in Singapore is “one of the biggest barriers” for her.

She feels that if there were greater financial support measures for other expenses such as pregnancy, childbirth and healthcare, she would be “more inclined to consider having children sooner.”

Furthermore, Anna said becoming a parent also comes with changes to one’s career and lifestyle.

Beyond financial support, Anna said the Government needs to address the work culture surrounding pregnant women and working mothers, particularly when it comes to job security.

She noted that there is a “fear” among women that having a child could negatively affect their careers after maternity leave.

“Women should not feel that they have to choose between having a career and having a family,” she said.

Decision to have children is more complex than cost alone: Expert

Sociologist George Wong of Singapore Management University said that while the reduced childcare fees are a “substantial commitment” and a good step forward by the Government, the decision to have children is more complex than cost alone.

He pointed to three broader considerations that parents in Singapore weigh: the financial and material costs, including childbirth; the time and energy required; and everyday considerations such as housing space.

Wong also argued that Singaporeans are increasingly making “practical calculations” about having children, and that parenthood is also a lifestyle choice.

Many may also want to have some time to themselves after getting married before having children, he said, but given Singaporeans’ increasingly later marriage and parenthood timelines, this could affect how soon they may or may not have a child.

“Eventually, a lot of these people may end up with no kids or just one,” he said.

Wong said many young couples today do not see having children as a form of social insurance, as they are already thinking about retirement and taking responsibility for their own financial security.

He stressed that the Government alone cannot solve Singapore’s low fertility rate. Instead, addressing it has to be a “whole society thing”.

“What can schools do? What can workplaces do?” Wong questioned.

He suggested that universities could perhaps hold workshops to educate youths about parenthood, allowing them to start thinking about having children and their future.

Like Nura, Wong said that workplace culture also matters a lot.

“But I think the Government can be that first mover to help other institutions be ready and play that kind of role,” said Wong.

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