The Stomper identified herself as a pickleball player and many times also a victim of noise

Where should players go? Pickleball player and ‘victim of noise’ conflicted as sleep and exercise both matter

Welcome to Stomping Ground — a space where Stompers share reflections, personal essays and social commentaries that spark conversation and insight.

Pickleball is an increasingly popular sport that helps players stay fit and healthy. But it has also been known to be a source of noise pollution for many.

Is it possible for us to enjoy the best of both worlds?

Stomper Daphne, who identified herself as a pickleball player and many times also a “victim of noise”, has penned a thoughtful reflection on what she describes as “simply an unavoidable reality”.

She noted that Singapore’s limited land space makes the availability of more pickleball courts difficult, especially compared to larger countries.

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However, it cannot be ignored that the sport is experiencing a tremendous surge in popularity.

“Pickleball is accessible to people of all ages and offers an enjoyable way to stay active and maintain good health,” said Daphne on Nov 22.

The Stomper questioned where players — or those who wish to pursue a healthy and active lifestyle — are supposed to go.

“Community centre facilities are already fully booked and access is often subject to residency restrictions, limiting users to those living within the respective constituency,” she pointed out.

She added that most alternative venues are chargeable and inconveniently located.

“It is hardly surprising, then, that players gravitate towards free and conveniently accessible spaces.”

Stomper asks: Is there a one-size-fits-all solution?

At the same time, noise complaints involving pickleball have also increased accordingly.

Daphne said: “Until the government finds a more practical and sustainable solution, we are left facing a dilemma: which right should take precedence — the right to peace, sleep and rest, or the right to exercise and maintain one’s health?”

The Stomper acknowledged that restrictions are already in place, such as limiting the use of such facilities to between 9am and 7pm. However, the issue is a lot more complex.

“When we consider that people lead different lives and keep different schedules, the question of what constitutes an ‘appropriate’ time becomes far more complicated,” she explained.

“Some work shifts, while others — such as infants, the elderly, the sick, or those feeling unwell — may require rest at different hours.”

A Clementi resident had echoed similar sentiments in an earlier Stomp report. He said that while pickleball players in his estate have kept to designated hours, the noise remains disruptive to his rest.

Expressing hopes for her thoughts to “reach the ears of those concerned”, Daphne added: “Ultimately, one has to ask: in a society where everyone’s needs and circumstances differ, is there ever a time that can truly be considered appropriate for everyone?

“Wouldn’t it be ideal if both could be enjoyed at the same time without the compromise of one or the other?”

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