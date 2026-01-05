'Stop and look' at pile of junk in middle of road in Toa Payoh: What does it say about 'clean' S'pore?

Welcome to Stomping Ground – a space where Stompers share reflections, personal essays and social commentaries that spark conversation and insight.

A man has raised concerns after spotting a pile of rubbish on a road divider at Lorong 5 Toa Payoh, questioning why such scenes occur in a country renowned for its cleanliness and strict regulations.

Stomper Majid shared a photo of the junk on Dec 26 at about 10.29am. A man, who appeared to be gathering the rubbish, can be seen on the other side of the road.

"Singapore is globally known as a symbol of cleanliness and discipline," said Majid.

"However, a different reality was observed at a pedestrian crossing in Toa Payoh.

"Right beside a 'stop and look' warning sign meant to ensure pedestrian safety, piles of discarded household items were seen — including old furniture, electronic parts and other bulky waste."

The Stomper added that he observed the man spending 35 to 40 minutes stacking the items at the location.

He said: "At times, passing vehicles appeared to move dangerously close to — or even over — the piled-up items, raising safety concerns."

Majid posed several questions: "Is this scene simply the moment before a scheduled bulky waste collection?

"Or did the individual illegally dump the items in violation of regulations?

"Local residents say such situations can pose risks, especially for children, the elderly, and wheelchair users.

"Once again, the question arises — why do such scenes appear in a country renowned for its cleanliness and strict regulations?"

Have your say on Stomping Ground! Write to us at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation