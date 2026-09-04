The Stomper, who is in his 70s, said he grew concerned for the elderly couple’s safety after observing them.

Stomper worried to see elderly couple struggling with heavy groceries in Tampines, advises how to avoid ‘recipe for pain’

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A man expressed concern after seeing an elderly couple struggling with what appeared to be heavy bags of groceries in Tampines, prompting him to share some advice for fellow seniors.

Stomper Francis shared a video of the incident that he witnessed outside Our Tampines Hub on Aug 20 at about 9.30am.

In the dashcam footage, an elderly man can be seen walking by the roadside while carrying a bag of items in each hand. An elderly woman trails behind him, carrying an umbrella and two smaller bags of items on her arms.

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Francis, who is in his 70s, said he grew concerned for the elderly couple’s safety after observing them.

He told Stomp that they should have used a push cart or trolley to “prevent progressive injuries to theirs spine and backs”.

Francis referenced an Aug 18 news report about sarcopenia, an age-related condition marked by the gradual loss of skeletal muscle mass, strength and function.

According to the report, researchers found that people aged 70 to 79 lost strength even when they gained or held on to their muscle mass.

“Leg strength declined about three times faster than muscle mass,” stated the report.

Francis said: “Many elderly don’t realise carrying groceries, especially heavy items, will progressively affect their back, spine and hip.”

“I know because I used to do that when I was past 55. Eventually, I developed back pain that forced me to use a walking stick and a push trolley, though it was a bit too late.”

The Stomper acknowledged that some seniors remain in good shape and are fit enough to carry heavy loads, but it is still “best to know your limits and age”.

Noting that the entire body — organs included — ages over time, he added: “Physical ability declines gradually, so often people don’t notice it for some time. So if the elderlies are mindful of this and adjust accordingly, they can still manage.”

Stomper advises elderly on dos and don’ts

Francis said it was understandable that elderly people wanted to remain independent and self-reliant, but they tend to forget how “complex” and physically demanding some everyday tasks can be.

This includes lifting and carrying heavy items without a cart or trolley, especially when boarding and alighting public transport, he pointed out.

“To minimise fall and pain, the elderly should always use a shopping cart or push trolley for groceries that can provide some relief from joint pain and fatigue,” Francis advised.

“They should listen to their body and avoid falling into the trap of trying to carry too much. It’s important to respect your body and what it’s telling you.”

The Stomper expressed concern that pushing the body beyond its limits could lead to flare-ups, pain and exhaustion, which can have long-term consequences.

“Over time, the muscles, joints and nerves will become painful and eventually from acute to chronic,” he shared.

“Balancing groceries on your hip, holding it in your left or right arm, or toting a bag on your elbow are all normal movements in a grocery store, but even these small things have the potential to cause a lot of joint pain, which I now encounter.”

Francis further advised against carrying items only on one side of the body, saying it could result in “uneven weight distribution through the joints, especially the low back, hips, and knees, which can lead to more pain”.

Carrying multiple bags can also quickly strain inflamed joints, he added.

He encouraged seniors to use a cart of trolley even for short distances.

“I also strongly advise the elderly not to use self-checkout counters, especially if you only have a few items,” the Stomper added.

“When it comes to protecting your joints, it’s worth going through a regular checkout line. You can ask the cashier to load your things onto your cart or push trolley for you.”

Francis also felt that the elderly should avoid shopping on weekends and public holidays due to crowds and long queues.

He said: “It is a recipe for pain.”

This is not the first time Francis has shared his reflections on ageing.

He previously said he had "no desire” to live past 100 and explored why seniors like himself prefer to avoid health screenings.

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