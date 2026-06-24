Stomper slams clinic’s cringey Father’s Day ad about ‘plump kisses’: ‘Forced, tone-deaf and desperate’

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A tongue-in-cheek marketing gimmick, or does it cross the line?

A woman was taken aback to receive a Father’s Day promotional message from an aesthetic clinic promoting a lip-plumping treatment with slogans, including “Gift HIM plump kisses” and “Give him kisses he’ll love remembering long after Father’s Day”.

The Stomper, who wished to remain anonymous, said she received the message via WhatsApp on June 19 and it made her "genuinely do a double take”.

The advertisement promoted a non-invasive lip enhancement treatment that claimed to improve lip volume, definition, hydration and smoothness without fillers or downtime.

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The treatment was being offered at 30 per cent off, priced at $300 per session.

However, the Stomper felt its Father’s Day messaging crossed a line.

She said: “Using those slogans to market a lip-plumping treatment feels completely inappropriate and frankly quite disgusting.

“Father’s Day is supposed to celebrate fathers and father figures, yet this campaign leans on suggestive messaging that feels forced, tone-deaf and desperate for attention.”

According to the Stomper, the advertisement had been deleted from the WhatsApp chat by June 24. She also checked the clinic’s Instagram page and was unable to find the same Father’s Day promotion there.

Nevertheless, she felt the ad came across as “uncomfortable and gimmicky” instead of being “clever or memorable”.

“I’m curious if others find this as distasteful as I do, or if it’s just me,” she added.

Stomp has contacted the aesthetic clinic for more information.

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