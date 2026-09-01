Stomper proposes 80kmh speed limit and wearable airbags after witnessing many preventable motorcycle accidents

Singapore’s road traffic statistics are “alarming, staggering and should shake us into action”, said the Stomper.

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Are fatalities involving motorcyclists on Singapore roads “inevitable”?

That is the question posed by Stomper Josh, who noted grim mid-year road traffic statistics released by the Traffic Police on Aug 28.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026. Injuries rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.

Although there was a drop in fatalities — largely due to fewer deaths among motorcyclists and pillion riders — the number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased from 2,096 in the first half of 2025 to 2,186 in 2026. Correspondingly, injuries went up from 2,335 in the first half of 2025 to 2,470 in the first half of 2026.

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Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 55.6 per cent of all traffic accidents from January to June, reported The Straits Times. They continued to be the largest group of road users involved in fatal accidents, accounting for 45.9 per cent of all road deaths.

Many motorcycle accidents could be prevented, says Stomper

Josh, who has been a car driver for over 30 years, said he witnesses accidents involving motorcyclists “every day” — many of which he feels could have been prevented.

He was inspired to share his thoughts after observing what he described as reckless behaviour on the road.

“As a driver, I have witnessed the reality firsthand,” Josh told Stomp.

“I once saw a motorcyclist lying along lane one of the expressway after a crash — it was a sobering moment that left me unsettled.

“Too often, I have noticed riders on small 90cc Honda Cubs weaving quickly between vehicles, sometimes faster than the flow of traffic, darting through tight spaces at high speed.”

Josh shared videos of such incidents, including a clip that shows a motorcyclist weaving through traffic.

“These behaviours, combined with the vulnerability of motorcyclists, make every journey a risk,” said the Stomper.

“It is very sad to see motorcyclists getting killed. But are fatalities just inevitable, or could there be engineered ways to eliminate them? I really believe it’s the latter.”

‘Learn from other countries who have done well’

As the matter had been weighing on his mind, Josh did some research and learnt that statistics paint a very different picture in other cities.

“In Sweden, Norway, Germany, and the UK, motorcyclists account for only 10 to 20 per cent of traffic deaths,” he shared. “Even in Japan, with its dense traffic, the share remains below 15 per cent.”

An AI-generated graphic detailing motorcycle fatalities in Singapore, Sweden, Norway, Japan, the UK and Germany. PHOTO COURTESY OF STOMPER JOSH

Josh feels that the following factors set these cities apart and “save lives”:

Consistent enforcement

Safer infrastructure

Cultural respect for vulnerable road users

In contrast, Singapore’s figures are “alarming, staggering and should shake us into action”, he urged.

“This is not a plateau we can accept,” said Josh. “That is why I call upon the authorities in Singapore to act decisively.”

Key proposals for safer Singapore roads

The Stomper expressed hopes for more tangible and structured changes to avert unnecessary loss of lives and suggested learning from successful nations, such as:

⁠Keeping speed limits for motorcyclists to 80kmh

Mandatory retraining for motorcyclists before license renewal

Restricting motorcyclists to lane three

Introducing stricter enforcement against reckless riding and speeding

Redesigning road systems to protect vulnerable users

Investing in public education campaigns that foster respect between drivers and riders

Personal protection wearables like wearable airbags for motorcyclists

Josh also proposed a nationwide Vision Zero campaign in Singapore. Introduced in Sweden in 1995, it is a road traffic safety project that aims to achieve a roadway system with no fatalities or serious injuries involving road traffic.

He said: “Every figure hides a name, a family and a story cut short. These riders are not statistics. They are fathers rushing home, students heading to class, workers powering our city’s heartbeat.

“Let’s make Singapore’s roads a promise of safety — not a gamble with lives. Every rider deserves to return home.”

Josh is not the only one who has taken to Stomp to raise concerns about traffic accidents in Singapore.

In a Stomping Ground article on Aug 31, Stomper Safety First called for stronger deterrents in response to a case about a cyclist getting a week’s jail for a fatal collision with an elderly pedestrian.

“A stronger deterrent, especially with a custodial sentence, ought to be meted out to send a strong message that a cyclist of any age, sex or profile must be held responsible if they cause grievous hurt and death,” said Safety First.

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