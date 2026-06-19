Stomper learns ‘important lesson’ from ‘revolutionary’ queue-cutters at Yo-Chi Orchard Central

A Stomper complained about queue-cutters (left) at Yo-Chi Orchard Central, where long, snaking lines are a common sight.

Welcome to Stomping Ground — a space where Stompers share reflections, personal essays and social commentaries that spark conversation and insight.

A customer who recently visited Yo-Chi at Orchard Central left with more than just frozen yogurt.

Stomper Dawn said she made some fascinating observations and learnt an “important lesson” after queueing at the store at about 2.13pm on June 15.

“I was fortunate enough to witness what appears to be a revolutionary new approach to queueing,” she recounted.

“A single student stood in line. A few minutes later, one friend joined him. Then another. Then another. Before long, one person had somehow become five.”

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Dawn said witnessing this left her “fascinated” and likened the human behaviour to “advanced biology”.

“I had always assumed that if five people wanted to buy something, five people would have to queue,” the Stomper explained. “Clearly, I have been doing it wrong all these years.”

Dawn said she informed a staff member that the queue “seemed to be multiplying in real time”, but nothing was done.

“This taught me an important lesson,” she quipped in her vivid and sarcasm-laden account to Stomp.

“At Yo-Chi Orchard, there may be no need for your entire group to queue. Simply send one representative, let everyone else arrive later, and enjoy the benefits of a queue position earned by somebody else’s waiting time.”

Dawn said what she found most impressive was “the confidence on display”, as some of the individuals were in identifiable school uniforms.

She added: “To all the customers patiently waiting their turn, thank you for your contribution. Your time and patience are apparently valuable resources that others are free to share.”

Founded in Melbourne in 2012, Yo-Chi launched its first overseas outlet at Orchard Central on Aug 15, 2025, to huge fanfare and continues to draw long, snaking queues.

It opened its second Singapore store at The Star Vista last month.

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