Stomper applauds Govt’s move to block online posts that sow discord, urges compassion towards migrant workers

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A 70-year-old Stomper believes Singaporeans should show more compassion towards migrant workers instead of criticising them.

Stomper Francis’s comments come after a recent report by The Straits Times on June 6 about Singapore blocking online posts that targeted the Indian community and promoted divisive narratives about Indians in Singapore.

According to the report, the posts suggested that Singapore was being “overrun” by Indians and included attacks on Indian migrant workers. The authorities said the content was aimed at sowing discord and undermining Singapore’s multiracial society.

Francis said he was heartened that the Government acted quickly to prevent such content from spreading.

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“Fortunately, the criticism came from foreign sources,” he said. “Still, our Government did the right thing by blocking the content before it became normalised.”

Francis, who lives in Tampines, said migrant workers play an important role in Singapore and deserve appreciation for their contributions.

“As a Singaporean Chinese whose ancestors came from China, I do not regard myself as a China Chinese,” he said. “There is no basis for comparing us with China.”

He added: “Appreciating these workers with quiet humanity outweighs all criticism.”

‘They never fail to greet us’

Francis shared several personal experiences with migrant workers over the years.

In his Tampines East neighbourhood, residents regularly distribute groceries and Chinese New Year red packets to town council cleaners.

“They never fail to greet us,” he said.

Even after the town council changed service providers, residents made an effort to get to know the new workers, the Stomper shared.

“This display of humanity united the residents and migrant workers as one family,” he said.

Francis also makes it a point to buy drinks for migrant workers he sees working along walkways, pavements and multi-storey carparks.

“I also bought lunch and drinks for the painters who painted my house recently,” he said. “Their gratitude and appreciation made my day.”

He added that many Singaporeans may not fully understand the challenges migrant workers face.

“Criticising them without understanding their contribution to our labour market lacks perspective,” he said.

Kindness should come from the heart

Francis believes acts of compassion should be genuine rather than done for recognition.

“Showing humanity is not a duty or a chore,” he said.

“It is something that you have to want to do. If you do show humanity, you should feel good about it. Otherwise, don’t bother.

“Personally, I don’t think you should try to prove you are good. Do what you normally would while consulting your ethics, and your efforts will eventually be recognised.”

For Francis, humanity is reflected in simple acts of kindness.

“To feed a homeless man who has not eaten for 24 hours is humanity,” he said.

“When we learn to follow our hearts, we show kindness from within instead of criticising others without understanding them.”

“The greatness of our country is reflected in the way we look after workers who are not from our land.”

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