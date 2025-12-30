Our public spaces are becoming 'dumping ground' for online shopping deliveries: Stomper

A Marsiling resident is concerned that public spaces such as Housing Board void decks and multi-storey car parks are becoming a "dumping ground" for parcels from shopping platforms.

Stomper Dzul shared photos of packages strewn in a void deck and multi-storey car park at Marsiling Drive.

He said that while he, his family and friends appreciate the convenience of online shopping and home delivery, the practice has led to problems.

"Since the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have turned to online shopping for food, groceries, clothing, health and beauty products, as well as household items.

"As a result, there has been an increasing number of deliveries on an almost daily basis.

"There are both physical and online retailers providing delivery services to various parts of the island, including HDB residential estates and offices," said Dzul.

He added that on many occasions, he and his family noticed delivery personnel unloading numerous parcels, both large and small, from their vehicles at public areas such as HDB void decks and multi-storey car park lots, usually at higher levels, from early morning to late morning.

Dzul said that a separate group of individuals would typically arrive later in the evening to sort, rearrange and divide the parcels among themselves.

"These parcels are often left unattended for at least six hours, including over weekends, before the sorters arrive around 8pm to 9pm," he said.

"Such practices pose safety and security concerns, as the parcels are left accessible to the public and anyone could potentially open, damage or take them."

He claimed to have witnessed delivery personnel handling the packages roughly.

"I have, on several occasions, seen parcels being thrown onto the floor while being unloaded from trolleys, without much care or concern," said the Stomper.

"Some of the items may be high in value or fragile."

Dzul also highlighted the inconvenience caused to people who need to pass through void decks or park their vehicles.

PHOTO: STOMP

He said: "Wheelchair-users may have to take long detours to avoid parcels left on the floor at void decks.

"At multi-storey car parks, the parcels often occupy three to four parking lots, inconveniencing motorists who need to park nearby"

Dzul added that he had previously raised feedback through public channels on several occasions, but the issue would resurface after a while.

As such, he decided to highlight the matter through the media in hopes of a win-win solution from delivery companies.

The Stomper suggested that designated unloading and temporary storage areas within neighbourhoods be set up for the benefit of all parties.

