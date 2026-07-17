Aulia believes catcalling, body shaming and other demeaning remarks can leave lasting psychological scars, even if they do not cause physical harm.

Not just harmless teasing: Student says verbal harassment can cause pain, leave lasting scars

Welcome to Stomping Ground — a space where Stompers share reflections, personal essays and social commentaries that spark conversation and insight.

A 19-year-old university student’s recent encounter with verbal harassment has reinforced her belief that such incidents should never be dismissed.

Stomper Aulia — who is based in Indonesia — had witnessed several men trying to get a woman’s attention in public while also making inappropriate comments about her appearance.

Even though the incident occurred in May, it has remained on the Stomper’s mind.

“What sticks in my memory most vividly is the look of discomfort on her face and how quickly she walked away,” Aulia told Stomp on July 15.

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While some people would brush the incident off as harmless teasing, Aulia felt it highlighted how easily verbal harassment is normalised despite the emotional impact it can have on victims.

She believes catcalling, body shaming and other demeaning remarks can leave lasting psychological scars, even if they do not cause physical harm.

“Many teenage girls silently endure this pain because they are afraid of being judged or ignored by others,” the Stomper said.

According to Aulia, verbal harassment can affect self-confidence, mental well-being and even a person’s ability to focus on school or other responsibilities because victims may spend significant time replaying hurtful experiences instead of concentrating on daily life.

She also believes schools and universities should do more by providing accessible reporting channels and support for victims, while parents and society have a role in teaching respect and empathy.

For more serious cases, she said victims should also be encouraged to report the matter to the authorities so perpetrators can be held accountable.

Even though she does not live in Singapore, Aulia decided to share her reflection with Stomp because she believes verbal harassment is a universal issue that can happen anywhere in the world.

Earlier this month, Stomp reported on two incidents of female passengers allegedly subjected to inappropriate remarks from their private-hire drivers.

In one case, a Gojek driver allegedy propositioned a woman for a “threesome” with her partner, on top of asking her if she was a “virgin”. In another incident, a Grab driver remarked on his passenger’s appearance, stating that she had “really nice tan skin” and was “charming”.

Both drivers are under investigation by their respective ride-hailing companies.

“I hope my reflection can raise awareness and encourage people to be more mindful of how their words affect others,” Aulia said.

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