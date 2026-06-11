Mum appeals for empathy after woman tells her crying toddler to be quiet on MRT train

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A mother is hoping to encourage greater understanding towards families with young children after an upsetting encounter on an MRT train.

Stomper Jek was travelling on the North-South Line towards Orchard with one of her 20-month-old twin daughters on June 10 at about 8.30am when the incident occurred.

Her daughter, who was born prematurely, was standing in front of her and walking towards the family’s helper, who was standing opposite them in the train cabin.

“As she was making her way across, she suddenly lost her balance and fell,” said the 35-year-old mother of three.

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“Naturally, she became frightened and started crying loudly.”

Jek said she tried to comfort her daughter, but explained that it can take time for a distressed toddler to calm down.

“At 20 months old, she does not yet have the emotional maturity or self-regulation skills that older children and adults possess,” she said.

According to the Stomper, a woman seated nearby appeared irritated by the crying.

“Rather than showing understanding, she loudly told my child to be quiet and commented that she was making too much noise,” said Jek. “She also remarked that the train was not a playground.”

The mother said she was taken aback by the comments.

“My child is still an infant, exploring and learning about the world around her,” she said. “Expecting a distressed toddler to immediately stop crying is simply unrealistic.”

Jek added that her daughter is still developing at her own pace.

“What troubled me most was not the inconvenience caused by a crying child, but the apparent lack of empathy shown towards a young infant and her parent,” she said.

She shared that this was not an isolated incident.

“We have encountered similar situations multiple times before, and these repeated experiences have caused significant distress and anxiety for our family when using public transport with our children,” she shared.

She believes public transport, as a shared space, requires mutual understanding from all commuters.

“Public transport is used by people from all walks of life, including families with young children, seniors and individuals with different needs,” she said.

“While occasional noise may be unavoidable, patience and understanding are essential in creating an inclusive society.”

The Stomper hopes the incident will serve as a reminder that many parents are doing their best while navigating the challenges of raising young children.

“A little patience and understanding can make a significant difference to both parents and children,” she said.

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