Fed up with neighbour’s cigarette smoke, Tampines resident suggests increasing tobacco tax, adding levy — and caning

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A man is frustrated at having to put up with second-hand cigarette smoke from his neighbour’s unit, but feels at a loss over what can be done.

Stomper Anonymous, a retiree in his 70s, said he lives in Tampines where “the flats are not so old and the units are not too close to each other”.

Even so, he is not spared from second-hand smoke. Despite wearing a mask and closing all his windows, the Stomper claims that his neighbour’s cigarette smoke still drifts into his home through small gaps.

Anonymous said: “Help! My neighbour’s second-hand smoke is ruining my health. But there’s nothing we can do lah.

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Describing his flat being “widely segmented between units”, the Stomper said he had enjoyed decades of smoke-free environment.

Unfortunately, this has changed since a new tenant moved into a unit upstairs weeks ago, he said.

“Dealing with smoking neighbours is challenging and stressful. Indeed, there’s nothing much we can do since it’s not illegal,” he said, adding that those living in newer Built-To-Order flats with closely knitted units are hit the hardest.

“Smokers believe it’s okay to subject their neighbours to second-hand smoke simply because they’re within the confines of their own property.”

The Stomper pointed out that this mindset is not wrong.

“It wouldn’t be right to expect someone to give up their liberties in their home,” he said. “I also don’t have the right to stop them or tell the owner to rent the unit or room only to non-smokers.”

Anonymous said not only would this be an invasion of privacy, but he also believes that “there’s no point talking to them” because smokers are not obliged to listen to his pleas.

Nonetheless, he appealed for smokers to show more empathy and understanding about the impact of their actions.

“Smokers should understand non-smokers probably aren’t complaining for no reason,” he said.

“Smoking is just about the most anti-social habit humans can engage in. You are forcing non-smokers to breathe in toxic and harmful fumes that are unpleasant and can kill.”

Besides being a health hazard, smoke also “penetrates everything”, including walls, carpets, furnishings, and bedding, said the Stomper.

“Realise that your smoke is an irritation and a potential health risk,” he said. “Be more considerate of the needs, feelings, and health concerns of people who live around you.”

No laws against smoking in own home

Smoking is not allowed at more than 49,000 public places, including most common areas of residential buildings — such as common corridors and void decks — to reduce the public’s exposure to second-hand smoke.

“Residences do not fall under this category,” bemoaned the Stomper.

In 2025, the National Environment Agency (NEA) received about 600 cases of feedback related to second‑hand tobacco smoke from neighbouring homes.

About 30% of feedback cases received in 2025 were from repeat feedback providers, said Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, said in Parliament on May 6.

When NEA receives such feedback, it works with other government agencies or the relevant town council to issue advisories to surrounding residential units to encourage smokers to be considerate towards their neighbours.

“While NEA does not track whether cases are amicably resolved, most feedback cases did not recur after advisories were issued,” Dr Janil added.

“If the issue remains unresolved, the relevant agency or town council may engage residents in person. Affected residents are also encouraged to resolve the matter through mediation, such as by approaching the Community Mediation Centre.”

Stomper suggests solutions to ‘hurt smokers’ pockets’

“So, what more can our government do?” asked the Stomper.

He provided the following suggestions:

Continue to increase tobacco tax

Raise the minimum legal age for smoking

Make cigarettes available only at designated stores so that they are more inconvenient to purchase

Impose a levy for every cigarette pack purchased, on top of existing duties

Strengthen programmes and subsidise therapy for quitting smoking

Step up enforcement and increase penalties, including caning, for illegal supply chains

Noting that many of these involve money, Anonymous explained: “Human nature dictates that it will hurt their pockets and they will feel the pinch.”

The Stomper acknowledged that an immediate and total ban on smoking would be “politically, legally, and practically fraught”.

“It would likely produce significant black-market activity, enforcement costs and social harms,” he added.

“Singapore’s strategy favours phased, multifaceted measures that reduce prevalence and protect public health while managing economic and social consequences.”

According to The Straits Times, MPs have repeatedly called for stronger action against second-hand smoke, including classifying second-hand smoke coming from windows and balconies of homes as a public nuisance.

However, this is challenging as it raises the question of how much the government should “intrude into the privacy of one’s own home and the behaviours that one can engage with there”.

Dr Janil said: “It’s precisely because we’ve prohibited (smoking) in so many of these areas that now we’re having to deal with the issues of what someone does in their own home when that smoke then pervades the neighbour’s home.”

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