Cleaner laments heavy workload due to noisy, inconsiderate diners at food court: ‘I dislike big groups most’

Welcome to Stomping Ground — a space where Stompers share reflections, personal essays and social commentaries that spark conversation and insight.

A woman who cleans tables at a food court in Singapore’s city centre is appealing for diners to be more considerate while sharing the demands of her job.

The Stomper, who is in her late 40s, said she has been working as a table-top cleaner at various F&B establishments — including coffee shops and hawker centres — for the past three years.

She has been in her current role at a food court for around five months, but declined to share the exact branch for fear of repercussions.

The Stomper highlighted various inconsiderate behaviours she has noticed on the job, which she said adds to her workload. According to her, the majority of offenders appear to be tourists who are unaware of Singapore’s Clean Tables Campaign.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“Although customers are required to return their trays after eating, I still encounter many tourists who simply finish their meals and leave without clearing their tables, especially those dining in large groups,” she told Stomp on July 1.

“This creates a heavy workload for the cleaning staff and leaves tables occupied with dirty trays, making it difficult for the next customers to find a clean table.”

Cleaner complains about big groups, noisy diners — and grilled fish

And while diners seem to love grilled fish, she feels the opposite.

“I don’t mind that they leave the small metal stove on the table, as I can collect it using my trolley,” the Stomper said. However, she expressed frustration over diners leaving their cutlery on the table.

The Stomper said she decided to take this photo and send it to Stomp because she felt it was “a more serious case”, compared to the usual small handful of diners who do not clear their trays. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper also dislikes it “when customers come in big groups”.

“After they finish eating, they like to sit and chat for a long time,” the Stomper explained. “The whole group then returns their trays at the same time, which causes the tray return station to become very crowded and jammed.”

Another thing that gets on the Stomper’s nerves? Noisy diners.

“Quite a number of them also speak and laugh loudly during mealtimes,” she said. “Some people come here to read, study, or attend online meetings, so it would be considerate to keep the noise level down and avoid speaking or laughing too loudly.”

The Stomper appealed for everyone to show more consideration towards cleaners and fellow diners.

“I hope more visitors can respect Singapore’s tray return culture and help keep our food courts clean for everyone,” she added.

“Hopefully, diners can also spare a thought for the cleaners by returning their trays as soon as they have finished their meals. This helps to prevent the tray return station from becoming overcrowded and makes it easier for everyone.”

It is mandatory to return used trays and crockery at hawker centres, coffee shops, and food courts. PHOTO: NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

It is mandatory to return used trays and crockery at hawker centres, coffee shops, and food courts. Diners are also required to keep tables clean and clear any food remnants and used tissues after eating.

First-time offenders who fail to return trays receive a written warning, while repeat offenders may face a $300 fine.

Have your say on Stomping Ground! Write to us at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.