$3.10 for bottled water at 7-Eleven? Stomper calls it 'exorbitant'

Convenience comes at a cost — but how much is too much?

Stomper Soong has raised concerns about what he described as increasingly high prices at some convenience stores in Singapore.

He told Stomp he was surprised to see a 600ml bottle of AQUA mineral water priced at $3.10 at a 7-Eleven outlet in OUE Downtown Gallery on Dec 12.

The water, which is bottled in Indonesia, costs significantly more than similar bottled water sold at supermarkets.

Bottled mineral water of similar size typically costs well under $1, especially when bought individually or in multipacks.

For instance, one can buy a carton of 24 bottles of AQUA for $19.76 at FairPrice.

"I was shocked," the Stomper said. "This is much more expensive than similar bottled water in supermarkets, and even pricier than what you would pay in countries like Japan, where convenience stores are known for being affordable despite operating 24/7."

While acknowledging that convenience stores usually charge higher prices for convenience, location and longer operating hours, he felt the difference in this case was excessive.

"I understand that convenience stores usually charge slightly more," Soong said. "But a basic necessity like bottled water should never cost three or four times the price found in local supermarkets."

He added that such prices could be especially burdensome for families, students and commuters, particularly when they have limited alternatives while travelling or during late hours.

"It feels exorbitant, especially for people who may not have other options when they need a drink on the go," he said.

