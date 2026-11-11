The Stomper pointed out that many motorcyclists take this route to shuttle between Singapore and Malaysia daily.

2 fatal accidents in 4 days: Stomper calls for dedicated motorcycle lane on BKE to save lives

Two deaths in four days involving motorcyclists made Stomper Tan wonder if we are doing enough to protect them on the BKE.

The fatal accidents happened on Oct 31 and Nov 4 along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

“Many motorcyclists use this route daily to travel between Singapore and Malaysia,” he said, adding that heavy traffic and vehicles changing lanes can create dangerous situations, particularly during peak hours.

Stomper proposes dedicated lane on BKE for motorcyclists

His proposal? A dedicated motorcycle lane.

Tan suggested that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) study the possibility of building one along the route.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

He believes such a lane “could provide motorcyclists with a safer and more predictable journey, especially during busy periods.”

‘Saving lives is an important priority’

Tan acknowledged that the proposal could involve “considerable engineering work, costs and road-planning considerations”, but stressed that saving lives should remain a priority.

The Stomper urged LTA to conduct a feasibility study: “Many depend on their motorcycles for their daily commute and to support their families.”

“We should do more to protect their lives before more lives are lost.”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.