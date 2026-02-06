Stomp reunites passenger with Strides Premier cabby who drove him from JB to CGH — and they hug

A Strides Premier taxi driver has finally met the passenger he went the extra mile for — thanks to Stomp.

Mr Ng Ching Boon, 55, had earlier driven Stomper Alexxus, 50, from Johor Bahru (JB) to Changi General Hospital's (CGH's) accident and emergency department on Jan 14 when the latter was in excruciating pain.

After arriving at the hospital, Mr Ng went beyond his duties by getting out of the cab, retrieving a wheelchair and pushing Alexxus all the way to the emergency department so he could receive treatment quickly.

The Stomper said Mr Ng saved his life.

He was later diagnosed with osteoarthritis and discharged from hospital on Jan 18.

For Alexxus, who has lived in JB for eight years and sought treatment at CGH because of his existing medical records there, the driver's actions left a deep impression.

He strongly felt that he needed to find the cabby and thank him personally once he recovered.

"When you are confined to bed, you just go on the phone and try to do something," he said. "Then it occurred to me that maybe Stomp is the media that can help me out."

Alexxus said he was surprised but heartened that the Stomp article drew more than 55,000 views, adding he was glad people still wanted to read heartwarming stories.

He also clarified on Mr Ng's behalf that the driver had travelled within the speed limit and driven carefully, after some online commenters questioned how the journey to CGH could take about an hour.

Alexxus was "teary-eyed" when Stomp informed him the driver had been identified following his appeal.

"You don't expect anything from someone who went above and beyond," he said. "You have to appreciate it."

Despite wearing a knee brace and using a walking stick, he travelled from JB via public transport to meet Mr Ng at Strides Premier's headquarters at Changi South on Feb 6.

When they met, he immediately shook the driver's hand and gave him a hug.

Stomp presented Mr Ng with a Stomp Goody Bag in recognition of his actions, while Alexxus also prepared his own token of appreciation to thank the driver for helping him during one of the most frightening moments of his life.

PHOTO: STOMP

Alexxus declined to show his face publicly, saying the focus should remain on the cabby: "This is about him."

Mr Ng, who has been a taxi driver for 13 years and has spent the past year doing cross-border trips, said he was surprised to learn that Alexxus had been searching for him after the incident.

He added that he even felt "paiseh" when friends and family recognised him as the cabby mentioned in news reports.

"To me, I didn't do anything big," he said modestly. "It's a small thing."

He recalled noticing that Alexxus was in visible pain when he first picked him up at Larkin Taxi Terminal in JB.

"He walked very slowly, and from his body language, you could tell he was in a lot of pain," said Mr Ng, who then drove carefully to ensure a smooth and safe journey to the hospital.

Although he was worried about the passenger's condition, Mr Ng said helping people in need is simply part of his job.

"I do ordinary work — just helping people," he added.

Despite downplaying his actions, Stomp learned that Mr Ng has already become a preferred driver for a number of regular customers in his short time doing cross-border trips.

In response to an earlier Stomp query, Strides Premier's general manager of vehicle leasing business, Ms Khoo Gui Ju, had identified Mr Ng as the driver involved and praised his actions.

She said the company was proud of Mr Ng for going the extra mile to assist a passenger in need, adding that his humility in viewing the act as simply part of his duty was especially commendable and reflected Strides Premier's commitment to passenger safety and well-being.

At the end of their meeting, Mr Ng even insisted on giving Alexxus a ride back to JB — prompting the passenger to joke that he was now the one feeling paiseh.

"He is absolutely kind," the Stomper said.

Both men told Stomp they hope their story serves as a reminder that kindness and empathy still matter in everyday life.

"As a taxi driver, I hope more drivers can help people, especially those in need," Mr Ng said.

Alexxus also reflected that kindness should go both ways between passengers and drivers.

"As passengers, we should also be kinder to the drivers," he said. "They are taking us from point A to point B safely.

"If you start with a rotten attitude, do you think the driver will treat you nicely?"

