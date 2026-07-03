Shopee has suspended a user who left abusive and threatening comments during a live stream following feedback from a Stomper.

Shopee suspends user who made abusive threats against live streamer after Stomper raises alarm

E-commerce platform Shopee Singapore has suspended a user who left abusive and threatening comments during a live stream after a Stomper alerted the company to the incident.

Stomper Cathy said she was watching the live stream on June 23 when a user by the name of ‘K’ “barged in and started to attack” the host.

“The user accused the live streamer of molesting teenage girls on the MRT and even challenged the live streamer to report him,” said an appalled Cathy.

“The user progressed to threatening to kidnap and kill the live streamer’s family members (wife, daughter and son).”

The user made various abusive and threatening comments during the live stream. PHOTOS: STOMP

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Screenshots that Cathy sent to Stomp show the user leaving various comments such as:

Got wife and child also no use

Shameless lousy person

You still molest girls

You don’t dare to call police

Police want you to leave this world

Ya call police, come come, go now

Chop you to death

Rape him, eat his flesh

Don’t let me see you

Don’t let me see your son

Kill your son

Kill your wife, kidnap your son

I will find your son

Show me your son’s face

I come your house

Cathy said: “I have been using Shopee for almost eight years and have never come across such an act.”

Concerned, she reported the incident to Shopee’s customer service.

However, she felt the responses she received from a customer service agent did not reflect the seriousness of the situation.

The Stomper was not satisfied with the responses she got from a customer service agent. PHOTOS: STOMP

Screenshots shared with Stomp show Cathy asking how she could report users during a live stream.

After receiving what she felt was a generic response, she replied: “I hate talking to AI.”

The agent apologised for causing Cathy frustration and said: “No need to worry, I am a real agent.”

The agent also said the case would be escalated for further action.

“Wait, wait... By the time your team escalates and get back, people die already la!” Cathy replied.

She continued expressing concern, prompting the agent to once again reassure her that he was a “real agent”. He also explained that he had “limited access” when it came to banning users.

The Stomper continued to express her disappointment. PHOTOS: STOMP

“How can an agent have limited ban access when a life is at stake??!” Cathy responded.

Cathy told Stomp that she was especially concerned after finding out that the same user had allegedly been “going round to attack and threaten” other live streamers.

The incident also left her feeling like users of online platforms are largely “on our own to protect ourselves”.

Shopee suspends user, strengthening processes

In response to a Stomp query, a Shopee spokesperson said the company does not tolerate behaviour that violates its policies and an investigation was conducted into the live stream session.

“In line with Shopee’s existing policies, the offending account has been suspended,” said the spokesperson. “We thank members of the community for bringing the matter to our attention.”

The spokesperson added that sellers and streamers can also mute users where necessary, while viewers can report inappropriate conduct using the Report feature available in each live stream.

Shopee has also reviewed the case internally and is strengthening its guidance and escalation processes for similar reports.

“Shopee is continuously enhancing our moderation, reporting, and detection capabilities to better identify and address inappropriate conduct, and to provide a safe and trusted experience for our community,” said the spokesperson.

The company added that it remains committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for its sellers, creators and users.

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