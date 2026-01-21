Pandapro user unable to get full $16.60 refund for '100% incorrect' order -- so he turns to Stomp

A Foodpanda customer received the wrong order and was offered only a partial refund – until Stomp intervened.

Stomper See said he ordered two sets of minced chicken porridge for $16.60 via Foodpanda on Jan 12, but received meatball porridge instead.

"Despite this being a 100% incorrect order, Foodpanda's support agents insisted they could only refund $6.40," he said, adding that the agents claimed the refund amount was "system-generated" and could not be adjusted.

See was further aggravated when one agent abruptly ended the chat while he was still typing.

He also claimed the agents refused to escalate the issue to a supervisor or provide a contact email, and that his attempts to reach out via email resulted in automated replies directing him back to chat support.

"I am a paying Pandapro subscriber, but yet I was treated with total apathy," he said.

"It feels like customers are being 'taxed' for Foodpanda's own operational errors. Is Foodpanda penalising customers for its technical limitations?"

In response to a Stomp query, a Foodpanda spokesperson said on Jan 19: "Our support team has reached out to the customer to resolve the issue and a full refund has been processed."

According to See, Foodpanda called him after he contacted Stomp.

"I didn't catch the name of the person I spoke with, but she said she was the service manager," he shared.

"She acknowledged there was a knowledge gap among the support agents and said they would be given additional coaching.

"Unfortunately, live chat remains the only way to reach them. Interestingly, they also removed the order from my history, which I found a bit strange."

See confirmed that he has received an apology and a full refund from Foodpanda.

"I am certain that Stomp's intervention provided the necessary leverage to secure my refund," he added.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation for Stomp's help."

