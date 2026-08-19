Sandy bought an automatic mahjong table from JIJI.SG on Jan 16, 2025.

Customer gets full refund from S’pore shop for faulty auto mahjong table after turning to Stomp

What was meant to be a straightforward replacement for a faulty automatic mahjong table instead left one customer dealing with months of recurring problems and multiple repairs.

Stomper Sandy bought an automatic mahjong table from local home furnishings company JIJI.SG on Jan 16, 2025.

After about nine months of use, the table’s electrical adaptor burnt out and was deemed beyond repair.

JIJI.SG subsequently provided Sandy with a brand-new replacement table on Oct 23, 2025. However, the Stomper alleged that the replacement unit had problems from the start.

“The tiles always get jammed or stuck, and I need to dismantle the table top frame to fix it,” she explained.

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She told Stomp that this eventually resulted in damage to the frame.

The table was serviced several times, including on:

November 11, 2025

February 4

April 14

May 9

She said the company also collected the table and brought it back to its warehouse for further checking and repairs.

Despite the servicing, Sandy said the defects continued intermittently after the table was returned.

On top of stuck tiles, the Stomper added that the table’s tile suction mechanism also had problems, with tiles sometimes ending up facing the wrong direction.

Sandy said the repeated repairs were also disruptive as she and her husband had to take leave to stay home for the technicians.

Additionally, she expressed frustration over her subsequent communications with the company.

Sandy said she had corresponded with several customer service staff and sent another email on July 15 after the issues remained unresolved.

She said JIJI.SG replied that it needed more time to respond, but she had not received a further update by the time she initially contacted Stomp on Aug 12.

She also posted three Google reviews in an attempt to get the company’s attention.

Sandy said she was particularly unhappy with JIJI.SG’s explanation that the mahjong table should not be used for more than four to six hours.

“I do not accept their explanation attributing the defects to my usage,” she remarked, reiterating that the replacement table had already shown problems upon its arrival.

She said she wanted to share her experience to raise awareness among other consumers who are considering purchasing an automatic mahjong table.

JIJI.SG has been ‘actively engaged’, offers refund

In response to Stomp’s queries, JIJI.SG said on Aug 18 that it takes customer feedback seriously and had been actively engaged with Sandy since her original purchase in January 2025.

The company said that after Sandy reported the power adaptor issue in October 2025, it provided a full replacement table at no cost.

“Since then, our team has carried out several further servicing visits on the replacement unit, including a period where it was brought back to our workshop for a more thorough repair, and we also extended the product’s warranty as a gesture of goodwill,” said the company.

The company acknowledged that Sandy continued to experience issues despite its efforts, and it took those concerns seriously.

JIJI.SG added that it has since offered Sandy a full refund of her original purchase price.

“We are glad to share that we have offered the customer a full refund of her original purchase, which she has accepted, and we are currently finalising the arrangements directly with her,” the company told Stomp.

Sandy confirmed to Stomp on Aug 18 that the company had called her that day to offer the full refund.

“They called me today to offer a full refund upon (me sharing) that I sought Stomp’s assistance on the matter.”

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