Zi char stall at Chai Chee coffee shop gets unexpected visitors during closing hours

Unexpected guests visited a zi char stall in Chai Chee while it was closed on the morning of July 1.

Stomper ST said he saw two birds at 26A Chuang Yi Seafood at around 8.15am, but did not report the incident to the stall or to the authorities.

A 22-second video he shared shows a bird — believed to be a common myna — pecking at a wok in the stall’s kitchen area.

According to its Google listing, the stall opens at 11am daily.

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SFA looking into incident

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it is looking into the matter.

“As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained,” the agency added.

SFA said food safety is a joint responsibility and reminded food operators to play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

“Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained,” it reminded.

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report to SFA via its online feedback form.

Stomp has contacted the stall for more information.

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