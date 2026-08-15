Youths spotted in Pasir Panjang canal leave Stomper worried: ‘I feel pitiful’

HS felt the youths should be in school or studying in a safe environment.

A man was walking to work when he witnessed a worrying sight — two youths walking in a canal in Pasir Panjang.

Stomper HS saw two boys climbing into the canal near Mapletree Business City to fish at around 2pm on July 30.

Noting that it was a weekday and the boys appeared to be of school-going age, HS told Stomp: “They should be in school or studying in a safe environment.”

He also felt that the boys’ parents should be aware of their whereabouts and show more concern for their safety and security.

When asked about how he personally felt, the Stomper shared: “I felt pitiful for the kids if they get injured as (they were in an) unsafe environment.”

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Photos shared with Stomp showed two male youths in a canal that was relatively dry, except for a narrow and shallow stream in the centre.

The youths also appeared to be holding fishing rods.

PHOTO: STOMP

HS said he told the youths to avoid dangerous activities for their own safety, but said they responded by “running in circles” before getting away.

He said he decided to share the encounter with Stomp so youth in future can “be safe”.

Fishing only allowed in designated areas

Stomp understands that HS did not report the sighting to PUB.

According to PUB’s website, fishing is only permitted at designated zones within 15 reservoirs and waterways across Singapore.

Designated water areas are chosen based on the following conditions:

Safety of anglers — by avoiding sites with steep, slippery, or otherwise unsafe embankments, as well as areas prone to fluctuating water levels

Safety of other reservoir users — such as pedestrians, kayakers, and dragonboaters — by maintaining adequate buffer distances from high-traffic footpaths and designated water activity zones

Public accessibility

PUB’s operational requirements

Under the Public Utilities Act, those who enter restricted waterways or embankments may face up to $3,000 in fines.

First-time offenders who fish outside of designated fishing zones may receive warning letters or composition fines. Repeat offenders may be prosecuted in court and face up to $3,000 in fines.

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