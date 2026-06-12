Youths spotted fishing at Marina Bay despite ‘no fishing’ signs and CCTV cameras

A Stomper was surprised to see a large number of youths fishing along the Marina Bay waterfront despite prominent signs stating that fishing is not allowed in the area.

Stomper Joyce said she encountered the group on May 27 at about 9am while cycling at Bay East Garden.

She shared photos and a video showing the youths casting their lines at various points along the waterfront, with the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest visible across the bay.

“Despite CCTV cameras and ‘no fishing’ signs installed along the whole stretch of the waterfront, there were still people fishing there,” said the Stomper.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

She added that while she had occasionally seen people fishing there in the past, the number of anglers that day stood out.

“I have seen some people fishing there before, but not as many as on that day,” she said.

Joyce estimated that she saw around 10 youths of school-going age fishing at different spots in the area.

“It was a public holiday, Hari Raya Haji, so perhaps that was why there were so many youngsters,” she said. “They seemed to be spread out across the waterfront from the Nicoll Highway area towards the Singapore Flyer and Marina Bay Sands.

“Some of them were on bicycles, so they could cover quite a wide distance.”

Stomp understands that the location is not a designated fishing area.

According to Singapore’s national water agency PUB, fishing is permitted only at designated areas within selected reservoirs and waterways across Singapore. Designated fishing areas are marked by fishing zone signage and blue railings.

PUB also states that anglers must use artificial bait. They are encouraged to fish responsibly, avoid disturbing wildlife and dispose of unwanted fishing lines, hooks and other waste properly.

Under the Public Utilities Act, first-time offenders caught fishing outside designated fishing areas may receive warning letters or composition fines. Repeat offenders may be prosecuted in court and fined up to $3,000.

PUB advises members of the public who witness illegal fishing activities to report them via its 24-hour hotline at 1800-2255-782 or through its online feedback form.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.