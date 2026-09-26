The same two youths have allegedly stolen from different residents on several occasions.

Youths allegedly steal cigarettes, shoes and other items outside Bukit Batok flats on multiple occasions

Residents at Block 290F Bukit Batok Street 24 have had their patience tested after multiple alleged theft cases affecting several units on the same floor.

One of the residents resorted to sharing the issue with Stomp after she experienced four such cases, allegedly involving the same two youths.

CCTV footage courtesy of the Stomper’s neighbour show an incident on Feb 11, where two youths loiter outside the Stomper’s unit, looking jovial and chatting away.

One of them proceeds to pick up what looks to be a lighter and a box of cigarettes left on top of a shoe cabinet outside the flat.

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The pair then walks past a row of shoe racks, where the other youth bends to pick up a pair of white sneakers. They subsequently walk off with a satisfied look on their faces.

Youths allegedly strike again after a few months

According to the Stomper, the same duo has stolen from three other units on four occasions.

Just recently, on Sept 23, they allegedly stole her cigarettes again.

Since the items stolen from her are “small in value”, the Stomper has not filed any reports. However, she said that her neighbour has reported the matter to the police.

For now, she only hopes that these incidents will serve as a reminder for residents to be wary of leaving items outside their homes.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirm that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

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