Several members of a group of youths appeared to be having difficulty walking.

Youth stumbles and falls into plants in Punggol, Stomper wonders if vaping was involved

A group of youths behaving unusually in Punggol left a passer-by concerned about whether they may have been vaping.

Stomper Anonymous said he spotted about six youths outside Daruma Tavern at Block 654A Punggol Drive on Aug 17 at about 9.46pm.

He said several members of the group appeared to be having difficulty walking.

“A bunch of kids walked past and I only managed to take a video of the last boy who was stumbling,” he told Stomp.

“The first few kids were also struggling to walk straight.”

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The video shows a youth appearing unsteady on his feet before stumbling forward and falling into some plants.

He subsequently gets back up and walks away in a seemingly jerky and unsteady manner.

According to the Stomper, three youths appeared to be “fumbling around” while three young women attended to them.

He suspected their behaviour could be linked to vaping, although he did not see them in the act, and there is no confirmation that this was the cause.

“I was disappointed that children are still able to get their hands on vapes, which is what I am assuming given their type of behaviour and what has been reported in the media,” he said.

The Stomper did not report the incident to the police or Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

More than 450 caught for etomidate vapes in 3 months

The incident comes amid an ongoing crackdown on vaping, including e-vaporisers containing etomidate, commonly known as Kpods.

In a joint statement on the vape situation in the second quarter of 2026, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and HSA said 2,428 people were caught for possessing or using vaporisers between April 1 and June 30.

Of these, 1,971, or 81 per cent, were regular vaporiser offenders, while the remaining 457 were etomidate vaporiser offenders.

Those caught abusing etomidate or regular vaporisers can face stiffer penalties, with offenders liable to fines of up to $20,000, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

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