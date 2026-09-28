Several youths were spotted taking Anywheel bicycles up an escalator at Northshore Plaza.

Youth sits in basket as friends push Anywheel bicycles up Northshore Plaza escalator

A group of youths were spotted taking Anywheel bicycles up an escalator at Northshore Plaza, with one person even remaining seated in a bike’s front basket.

Stomper Jermin witnessed the incident at the mall in Punggol on Sept 11 at about 7pm.

She shared photos showing several youths pushing the green shared bicycles while riding the escalator.

In one photo, a youth appears to be sitting in the front basket of a bicycle as his friend pushes it upwards.

Other members of the public can also be seen using the escalator at the time.

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Jermin said she was disappointed by what she saw.

“There were other people on the escalator before and after them,” she told Stomp. “They are endangering other people’s lives too.

“They were having a good time, laughing and probably feeling proud of themselves.”

She added: “The first among them even pushed the bicycle onto the escalator while his friend was sitting in the front basket.”

Not the first time Anywheel baskets have been misused

This is not the first time people have been spotted riding in the front baskets of Anywheel bicycles.

In August, Stomp reported a man seen sitting in the front basket of an Anywheel bicycle while his friend cycled along Yishun Ring Road.

Anywheel told Stomp then that the basket was designed to carry belongings and not to support a person.

The company also warned that carrying a passenger in the basket could affect the bicycle’s balance and steering, posing a safety risk to both the rider and passenger.

Despite the warning, another person was spotted riding in an Anywheel bicycle basket in Yishun on Sept 8, prompting another Stomper to raise concerns about the practice.

This time, the bicycles were taken up an escalator at Northshore Plaza, where other shoppers were also present.

Stomp has contacted Anywheel for comment.

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