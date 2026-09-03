A West Coast resident was jolted awake in the wee hours by a group of youths making a commotion at a fitness corner near her home.

Youth climbs onto walkway shelter roof at 1.40am, noise wakes West Coast resident who calls police

A West Coast resident was jolted awake in the wee hours by a group of youths making a commotion at a fitness corner near her home.

Stomper Adeline told Stomp that the incident occurred near Block 801C West Coast Parkview at about 1.40am on Sept 3.

“The noise woke me up,” she said.

She looked out of her home and saw several youths gathered at the fitness corner, including one who had climbed onto the roof of a sheltered walkway.

A video shared with Stomp shows the youth on top of the shelter appearing to struggle to retrieve something, while another youth tries to assist him from below.

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Photos also show bicycles at the fitness corner and other youths gathered in the area.

Adeline believed she saw one of them throwing stones from the shelter.

Concerned about the noise and what she felt was dangerous behaviour, she called the police.

Adeline claimed the youths continued making noise even after officers arrived.

“They still dared to shout,” she said.

Youths climbed shelter roof to retrieve stuck slipper

Stomp understands that a slipper was stuck on top of the shelter, and the youths were trying to retrieve it, resulting in some commotion.

The youths dispersed after officers arrived.

Adeline described the group as youths she had previously seen cycling in the neighbourhood, but said this was the first time she had seen them climb onto the shelter.

She felt their behaviour was particularly inconsiderate given the time.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable, especially in the wee hours,” she said, adding that she considered their actions both a nuisance and dangerous.

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