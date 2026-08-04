Young PMD rider carrying 2 schoolchildren in Yishun is ‘very, very dangerous’, says Stomper

A Stomper is calling for action after spotting a man ferrying two schoolchildren on a personal mobility device (PMD) in Yishun.

Stomper Gin said the incident occurred near Block 865 Yishun Street 81 on July 27.

He shared photos showing a young man riding the device with two children, who appear to be wearing the same school attire.

In the photos, a girl appears to be balancing with both feet on top of the rear wheel arch while holding onto another part of the device for support.

The Stomper said he noticed the group while waiting at a traffic junction.

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“I was stopping at the traffic lights when I noticed the PMD carrying two schoolchildren,” he said. “It was very, very dangerous.”

Rules for PMDs

Under the Active Mobility Act, PMDs are not allowed on public roads and may only be used on cycling paths and shared paths, subject to a maximum speed limit of 25kmh.

PMDs must comply with regulatory requirements, including being UL2272-certified.

PMD, or e-scooter, riders must also be at least 16 years old and pass a mandatory theory test.

Those who flout PMD rules may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Members of the public can report errant riding via the MyTransport.SG app.

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