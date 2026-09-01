The Stomper noticed an elderly cleaner struggling to remove prayer offering remnants from the ground.

Yishun resident urges people to clear offerings after Hungry Ghost Festival prayers: ‘I pity our cleaners’

A Yishun resident is appealing to those making offerings during the seventh lunar month to clean up after themselves after seeing an elderly cleaner struggling to remove remnants from the ground.

Stomper Balan told Stomp that he came across the scene near Block 787 Yishun Ring Road at about 11am on Aug 28.

In a video shared with Stomp, Balan can be heard speaking in Malay to the cleaner, who is holding a scraper.

The pair lament the mess left behind, with Balan questioning why those making offerings could not carry out the practice more responsibly.

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“I pity our cleaners,” he told Stomp.

Challenges faced by cleaners during the seventh lunar month

He said he reported the matter to Nee Soon Town Council and was told that a cleaner would be deployed to clean the area.

“The poor cleaners are struggling to clean it up,” he said, adding that he hopes people could be more considerate.

He also hopes those observing the customary practices would spare a thought for the cleaners tasked with clearing up afterwards.

His appeal comes after the National Environment Agency (NEA) reminded members of the public to keep shared spaces clean while paying their respects during the seventh lunar month, also known as the Hungry Ghost month, which runs from Aug 13 to Sept 10 this year.

During this period, Taoists and Buddhists observe customary practices of offering food and burning joss paper to honour their ancestors.

Be more considerate when making offerings in public spaces

In an advisory on Aug 12, NEA said joss paper should be burnt only in designated areas and not along common corridors, staircases or lift lobbies.

“Do not toss or scatter joss paper, and clear your offerings after prayers,” the agency said. “Leaving items behind may constitute littering.”

NEA also encouraged devotees to burn smaller amounts of joss paper to reduce smoke and ash.

Stomp has reached out to Nee Soon Town Council for more information.

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