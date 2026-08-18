The Stomper saw a couple hugging on a rooftop garden on Aug 15.

Yishun resident says couple hugging and drinking on rooftop garden were ‘indecent’, should find a ‘private space’

Hugging and drinking whisky on a rooftop garden with one’s romantic partner might seem innocuous to some, but one resident feels such behaviour is “indecent”.

Stomper Anonymous was hanging his laundry on Aug 15 at around 6pm when he saw a couple sitting close together at a table on a rooftop garden in Yishun.

He felt their behaviour was “weird”.

He told Stomp that the two adults were hugging and engaging in what he felt was "sexual behaviour” at a bench while drinking alcohol and smoking, and expressed concern that children in the area could see them.

Anonymous felt it was better for the couple to move to a more “private, appropriate” place.

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In a video sent by the Stomper, a woman in a red tube top and a man in a T-shirt can be seen seated close together on a bench. Later in the video, the man puts his arm around the woman.

Stomp notes that Anonymous’ video did not capture sexual content.

When asked if he had witnessed any explicitly sexual behaviour between the man and woman, the Stomper said: “Unknown.”

In response to Stomp’s query on whether he considered hugging to be “sexual”, Anonymous replied: “If their behaviour is weird, better go hotel (for) some privacy.”

The Yishun resident shared what he saw with Stomp to discourage members of the public from engaging in “indecent behaviour” where children can potentially see them.

“If any children may watch, (it’s a) bad example.”

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