The youth sat in the bicycle basket while his friend cycled near Wisteria Mall.

Yet another person spotted sitting in Anywheel bicycle basket in Yishun despite safety warning

Another person has been spotted riding in the basket of an Anywheel bicycle in Yishun, weeks after a similar incident was reported on Stomp.

Stomper Anonymous shared a video of the latest incident, which he said occurred near Wisteria Mall on Sept 8 at about 5.15pm.

The video shows a youth riding a green Anywheel bicycle while another person sits in the front basket.

The Stomper expressed concern about the safety of carrying a passenger this way.

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Similar incident in Yishun

The sight may be familiar.

In August, the same Stomper shared a video of a man sitting in the front basket of an Anywheel bicycle while his friend cycled along Yishun Ring Road.

In response to Stomp’s queries at the time, Anywheel said the basket was intended only for carrying personal belongings and was not built to support a person.

The company said carrying a passenger in the basket could affect the bicycle’s balance and steering, posing a safety risk to both the rider and passenger.

Anywheel also urged users to ride responsibly and follow its terms of service and safety guidelines.

Following the latest sighting, the Stomper questioned whether more could be done to discourage such behaviour.

“Perhaps Anywheel should consider removing the baskets if people continue using them as seats,” he said.

Stomp has reached out to Anywheel for comment.

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