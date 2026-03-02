'Worse than inflation': BreadTalk customer calls out rising price of breakfast sandwiches, asks AI about it

A BreadTalk customer is calling out the rising price of the bakery chain's breakfast sandwiches and claiming it's worse than inflation.

A regular at the Bishan outlet, Stomper CW feels the food may be getting too expensive for him.

"I started buying (from them) a couple of years ago," said CW.

"After the pandemic, I realised they have breakfast toasts from Monday to Friday. It was $3.20 then. Around the end of 2025, the cost was $3.50."

In February 2026, he took a photo of BreadTalk's menu board showing its ham and egg sandwich, bacon and egg sandwich, and otah sandwich priced at $3.90.

This was a price hike of of $0.40 in two months. Based on the Stomper's figures, the price increase is 11.4 per cent.

"The increase is worse than the country's inflation," CW claimed.

Singapore's core inflation in January was 1 per cent, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

CW also asked Google AI about the price increase, and the AI said it was "due to rising ingredient, labor and operational costs".

In response to a Stomp query, a BreadTalk spokesperson said: "To keep up with rising food costs, we have made a $0.30 adjustment to our sandwiches to ensure the same quality."

When CW pointed out that the price increase was $0.40, not $0.30, the spokesperson clarified: "The à la carte sandwich price increase ranges from 30 to 40 cents due to different outlets' operating costs.

"Our $5 breakfast promotional set, which includes a sandwich and a hot beverage, remains unchanged and continues to offer great value for customers."

The Stomper said that with these prices, he is unlikely to continue being a regular customer.

"I don't think I will go to BreadTalk again if I can help it," said CW.

"It's going to be as expensive as my lor mee. I think I will be more hardworking and make my own bread, or get cheaper alternatives.

"There are other better quality breads at lower cost in such places such as Barcook. Even McDonald's seems cheaper now."

