Worried Stomper records workers tossing parcels at Bedok void deck — for 11 minutes

Stomper Derrick filmed an 11-minute video of workers allegedly tossing parcels while sorting them.

A man was concerned to see two workers tossing parcels while sorting them at a Bedok void deck.

Stomper Derrick said he came across the scene at the void deck of Block 42 Bedok South Road on June 27 at about 6.45pm. He had been been cooling down at a nearby fitness park after completing his run.

Derrick recorded an 11-minute video of the incident, which he shared with Stomp.

In the footage, a worker is seen sorting parcels while seated on the ground. At various points in the video, the workers can be seen tossing small parcels in front and behind them.

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The Stomper was unable to identify which delivery company the workers were from, but said: “Throwing or tossing parcels around is totally not acceptable.”

Derrick said some parcels may appear to hold clothing or soft materials, especially those that look flat.

“That said, the fact that a parcel is boxed does not mean it is not fragile,” he added.

“Not all fragile items are made of glass or labelled with a ‘Fragile’ sticker. Some items may be plastic, but they can still break upon impact.”

Derrick clarified that the workers had already begun sorting parcels when he noticed them. “In fact, the video was captured during their second round of unloading from the van,” he said.

Explaining why he stayed to observe and film the workers, Derrick told Stomp: “My intent was to record them doing the wrong thing.

“The 11-minute clip is just part of it — they were still sorting the rest of the parcels when I stopped recording.”

Derrick hopes that sharing the footage will encourage greater care by personnel handling deliveries, as he himself had received parcel boxes that were torn upon delivery.

“I hope that (online shopping platforms) will become aware of this incident and remind their third-party delivery services to exercise more care,” he said.

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