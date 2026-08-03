Workers at Yishun worksite uncover slithery surprise that later vanishes into drain

A reticulated python gave rescuers the slip after it was spotted coiled among construction materials at a worksite in Yishun.

Stomper Sarah alerted Stomp after encountering the snake on July 30 at about 3.57pm.

She said the python was found inside a material storage area at a worksite near Block 101B Yishun Avenue 5.

The video shows the large snake coiled beneath plywood sheets.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

According to the Stomper, the python later slithered into a nearby drain before rescuers arrived.

“At about 5.25pm, it had escaped into the drain,” she said.

In response to a Stomp query, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) chief executive Kalaivanan Balakrishnan said the wildlife rescue team attended to the case but was unable to retrieve the snake.

“The Acres Wildlife Rescue team attended to this case, but the python was spotted moving into a drain and could not be seen thereafter,” he said.

Kalaivanan added that reticulated pythons play an important role in Singapore’s ecosystem.

“[They] are important for our ecosystem as they are efficient in keeping rodent populations in check. Their main prey consists of rats.”

Members of public should not approach or attempt to handle snakes as they may attack in self-defence. Pets should be kept on a tight leash as they might approach and alarm snakes. Snakes should be left alone, especially if in their natural habitat.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics python

snake

wildlife

worksite

Yishun

Acres

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.