Worker, 89, dies after collapsing in West Coast massage parlour, manager looking for next of kin

An 89-year-old masseur died after collapsing at his West Coast Plaza workplace.

Stomper Sherri, who manages the House of Traditional Javanese Massage shop in the mall, said Mr Jin Chin Seng was a member of her staff.

He was resting at the entrance of the outlet when he suddenly collapsed on April 20 and was admitted to the National University Hospital, but never regained consciousness. He died on April 23.

“Uncle Jin was well-known in the community, and we hope to reach out to anyone who may know him, including friends, relatives or acquaintances who may wish to come forward,” said Sherri.

She added that he had worked for her since 2024 and shared a rental flat with another man at Block 537 Choa Chu Kang Street 51.

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According to Sherri, Uncle Jin has a son who lives in Shanghai with his wife and children. His son returned to Singapore to visit him during Chinese New Year several months ago.

However, the octogenarian lost his phone in March which contained the contact information of his family.

“Every time we ask about his family, he avoids talking about it,” Sherri told Shin Min Daily News.

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“Uncle Jin was the same age as my father, so I treat him like my dad. It’s really sad that he passed away so suddenly.”

The Stomper added that ever since he was hospitalised, customers would come in and ask, “Where’s Uncle Jin?”

Sherri said: “We really miss him.”

If you have any information on Uncle Jin’s next of kin, kindly contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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