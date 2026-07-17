A resident was irked by what she saw at Block 519 Woodlands Drive 14 in the early hours of July 13.

Woodlands resident ‘panicked’ after spotting what dashed out from underneath moving van at 1am

A resident was alarmed by a late-night sighting at Block 519 Woodlands Drive 14 on July 13.

Stomper Didie said he spotted eight rats “coming out to play” at the foot of his block at around 1am.

A video he took shows several rats dashing out from underneath a white van after it started its engine and started to move off from its parking space.

Didie, who lives on the second floor, told Stomp: “This triggers a mix of annoyance, disgust and mild panic, especially since there was once a rat that went up into my neighbour’s house.”

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The Stomper said he started recording the video because he had seen rats trying to enter the van earlier.

“They are sure to come out every night,” he added.

According to Didie, rodents have been an issue at his block for a few months despite his neighbours giving feedback.

Town council increases pest control efforts

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council said it is aware of the feedback regarding rat activity at the block.

As part of ongoing pest management efforts, the town council has stepped up rat control measures in the area with:

More frequent inspections

Treatment works to control the rat population

Night culling operations

The spokesperson said the town council will continue to monitor the situation closely and implement further measures where necessary.

“While the town council has increased its pest control efforts, we seek residents’ cooperation to bag their household rubbish securely and dispose of food waste properly to minimise food sources that may attract rats and other pests,” the spokesperson added.

Didie told Stomp he saw workers laying traps and poison on July 16.

“The pest busters did their job,” he added.

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