A Facebook video showing a myna with a taped-up beak and restrained wings has been reported to the National Parks Board (NParks).

Woman tapes up myna and ‘lectures’ it for entering kitchen in Facebook video, ACRES ‘deeply disturbed’

A Facebook video showing a myna with a taped-up beak and restrained wings has been reported to the National Parks Board (NParks), in an incident one man has described as “distressing”.

The Facebook post was brought to Stomper Harvey’s attention on Sept 29 by his wife, who had come across it on her Facebook timeline.

In the post, a man shared: “... this bold little Myna thought it could invade our kitchen like it owned the place… strutting in, eyeing our wok like Gordon Ramsay on a mission.”

According to him, the “Lady Boss of the House” — believed to be the poster’s wife — got its wings “gently clipped”.

“The bird didn’t just get caught… it got a full-on TED Talk lecture about manners, respect, and why you don’t mess with someone’s homecook meal,” wrote the post.

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An accompanying video shows a myna with its beak taped shut with what looks like masking tape. Its legs and wings also appear to be restrained.

The wide-eyed bird struggles and screeches in a plastic bag as a hand reaches down to poke and prod at it, while a female voice in the background tells the bird off for being “naughty” for attempting to steal food as she was cooking.

“You steal my food and you still dare to bite me,” she says in one video.

“I hit you...,” she says in another video where the myna appears defeated. “Make noise lor, see how you can move when you’re taped up,” she adds.

In another video, a woman can be heard saying that she had secured the bird in a box and was waiting for a family member to return so that they could set it free.

“I put it inside, but it wants to escape,” she says. As the bird pokes its beak out of a hole in the lid, she asks if it wants to drink water.

In a screenshot of what appears to be a family group chat, one member of the group wrote: “Whoever did this... committed animal abuse offence.”

Another suggested letting the bird go.

Someone identified as “daughter” explained that the bird had entered the home, left its droppings “everywhere”, and eaten food from their pot.

One member of the group had written: “Whoever did this... committed animal abuse offence.” PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK

“Not to worry la... after the lesson, it was released back into the wild, free as ever; but definitely with a new PhD in ‘Kitchen Etiquette 101’,” the post read.

Another video shows the bird being released from a box with many holes cut out of the lid. “Good grief,” exclaimed a voice in the background.

Harvey described the videos as “distressing”. He added: “Cannot imagine how much worse it was for the myna. Looks like the nostrils were also covered by the tape.”

The Stomper was upset and angry that the original poster had passed off animal cruelty as “acceptable and light-hearted”.

He subsequently reported the video to NParks.

The post said the bird had been “lectured” and subsequently set free. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK

ACRES chief ‘deeply disturbed’, urges thorough investigation

In response to Stomp’s queries, Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) chief executive Kalaivanan Balakrishnan said on Oct 1 that the organisation is “deeply disturbed” by the video, which it understands has been reported to NParks.

The ACRES chief stressed that such cruelty cannot be justified. “A bird entering someone’s home does not deserve to be forcibly restrained, taped up and mistreated.”

“We urge a thorough investigation and, if an offence is established, a penalty that reflects the seriousness of the act and serves as a strong deterrent,” said Kalai.

Singapore’s Animals and Birds Act provides for offences involving cruelty to animals, including acts that cause unnecessary pain or suffering. ACRES believes protections must be upheld, regardless of whether the animal is a beloved pet or a common wild bird.

“Being a myna does not make their suffering any less real, nor should it make cruelty any less serious.

“No animal should be considered undeserving of protection simply because it is common or perceived as a nuisance,” said Kalai.

Stomp has reached out to the original poster and NParks for comment.

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