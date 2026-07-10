A woman was taken to hospital after an accident involving a van in Bishan on July 10.

Woman taken to hospital after van smashes into Bishan sheltered walkway, ends up on its side

A woman was taken to hospital after a van crashed into a sheltered walkway in Bishan on July 10.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Stomp it was alerted to the accident along Bishan Street 13 at around 1.10pm. One person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A Stomper, Roy, said the incident occurred in front of the Bishan Ridges HDB estate, next to Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School.

Photos he sent show a silver van, with its windscreen severely damaged, lying on its side beneath a sheltered pedestrian walkway.

Part of the shelter had collapsed, while a metal structure believed to be a signboard, can be seen lying on the grass patch.

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Several onlookers could also be seen pointing at the wreckage and discussing the incident.

The roof of the walkway had fallen and a metal structure can be seen lying on the grass patch. PHOTOS: STOMP

The Stomper said his first thought was, “Oh dear”.

“(A part of) the shelter has fallen, and one wheel has come off completely (from the van),” he recounted, adding that he saw three ambulances, a police car and a police bike at the scene.

Roy said he was thankful no students were harmed: “Luckily, (the accident) didn’t happen when kids were there.”

When he walked past the scene at around 5pm, he saw workers repairing the hole where a support structure had been dislodged by the van and removing damaged sections of the sheltered walkway.

Scuff marks could also be seen on one of the pillars.

A motorist told The Straits Times that he saw the van “travelling in mid-air” before it struck a woman. The vehicle also hit the sheltered walkway before landing on its side.

Residents in the vicinity reported hearing a loud sound at the time of the accident.

One said: “It was a very loud bang. After that, I heard sounds of metal falling to the ground.”

Stomp has contacted the police for more information.

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