Woman 'shows no remorse' after Stomper confronts her for kicking golden retriever in Tanah Merah

A woman was seen kicking a golden retriever during a walk on Dec 11.

Stomper Simeon said she saw this happen along Tanah Merah Kechil Avenue, right outside Casa Merah condominium, at around 9.25am.

"We stopped to confront her, but she showed no signs of remorse," Simeon shared.

"Our concern is simple: if this is happening openly in public, what might be happening in private?"

She told Stomp that she is sharing this in hopes that the dog's owner sees it and can ensure the dog's safety.

"This post is not to shame, but to protect the dog and raise awareness."

